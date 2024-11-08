Popular South Auckland playgrounds hit by vandalism, graffiti

The park toilets are grappling with persistent graffiti, with frequent tagging. Solutions are being explored. Photo / Auckland Council

A multi-million dollar South Auckland playground is among more than a dozen play areas hit by repeated vandalism and graffiti in recent months.

Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board chair Apulu Reece Autagavaia said he was saddened to see recent vandalism deface the board’s efforts to beautify community spaces and showcase artists.

There were several incidents of vandalism at the $10.8 million Hayman Park I Manukau Iho Noa playground, which opened in July 2023, he said.

Fifteen other playgrounds across the board area have also been damaged, including Waenganui/Allenby Park in Papatoetoe, Otamariki Park in Ōtara, Sikkim Park in Clover Park, and East Tamaki Reserve.

Hayman Park is closed for maintenance and repairs, reinforcing Ōtara Papatoetoe Local Board and Councillor Alf Filipaina's call to care for playgrounds and report vandalism. Photo / LDR Mary Afemata

“Before, families told us they had to travel to other parts of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland to enjoy good quality playgrounds. Now they can stay local.

“It costs a lot of money to keep repairing damaged and defaced equipment. Let’s keep our playgrounds clean and safe. We want our families to continue to stay local.”

“We as a community need to look out for each other and look after our playgrounds so everyone can enjoy playing outside these coming summer days,” Apulu said.

Manukau Ward Councillor Alf Filipaina is urging those behind the vandalism and graffiti to stop and for the community to care for playgrounds and report incidents.

L: In tip-top shape. R: Sections of the rubber safety mat around the playground, flying fox, high swing, and main structure were damaged, partly due to vandalism. Repairs were completed in late September. Photo / Auckland Council

“Playgrounds are essential spaces for fun, adventure, and community connection, especially for our tamariki,” Filipaina says.

“It’s disheartening to see them tarnished by thoughtless actions. We must come together to protect our playgrounds, ensuring they remain welcoming and enjoyable for everyone.

“There’s absolutely no justification for stealing/destroying equipment or vandalising spaces built for everyone. True transformation is owned and delivered by us all.”

Local democracy reporting spoke to families at the park.

No longer in tune: The xylophone had its keys removed and stolen and has been temporarily taken down until a more durable replacement is sourced. Photo / LDR Mary Afemata

Jessica Savini said it was really important to have spaces like Hayman Park available for the community.

Savini, who visited the park with her children, said she noticed damage to the xylophone feature.

“I just noticed that it was broken, but you could still play... I like the park cause it’s big and there’s a lot of stuff for the kids to do.”

Father-of-two Andrew Pailete said he was unaware of the vandalism.

“My kids love to come here and go up high and, you know. There’s no other playground like this one because the other playgrounds are more for under five year olds.”

His son, an intermediate student, likes to climb and slide.

“It’s good activity for the kids, but it’s sad to see it vandalized.”

Pailete said he also noticed improvements, including the addition of lights.

“It’s nice of them to do that, put more money into it, because growing up in the ’80s, parks had just a swing and stuff.”

Public notice: The playground is closed until next week. Photo / Mary Afemata

Hayman Park was closed when Local Democracy visited this week.

Eli Nathans, Auckland Council’s Head of Area Operations, said the playground was undergoing work.

“Hayman Park playground is currently closed to the public while we complete maintenance on the soft surfacing mats around features like the main climbing structure, swings and slide,” Nathans said.

“Contractors have removed sections of damaged matting and are currently in the process of applying resin to fix the new matting material.”

The playground is expected to reopen early next week with new soft cushioning for improved safety.

To report damage or vandalism to a playground or park, call 09 301 0101 or use the report a problem tool.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.