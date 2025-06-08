Ōtara youth challenged to design new town centre playground

A new playground is coming to Ōtara, a project led by local rangatahi. Photo / Auckland Council

Ōtara’s only town centre playground is getting a fresh start for with local youth leading the charge.

Auckland Council removed the playground and seating area in January in a bid to deter antisocial behaviour and public drinking outside the Ōtara TAB, leaving some of the community disheartened.

It followed a local board decision in November 2024 to relocate the town centre playground.

In a rare show of youth-led democracy, rangatahi are not only guiding the design but asking the community to help decide its location before consultation closes on June 20.

A drop-in session is being held at Ōtara Music Arts Centre (OMAC), 46 Fair Mall, at 6pm on Friday.

Ōtara Papatoeote local board chair Apulu Reece Autagavaia said they want to empower young people to decide on things that they will use.

“Nobody knows what’s best for youth than the youth themselves,” he says.

“This is a playground they decided over, and hopefully they’ll take care of it and help find solutions if any issues come up.”Community youth groups like TOPs (The Ōtara-Papatoetoe Squad), PACT, Ōtara Youth Hub, TYLA Youth Development Trust, and Adullam Boys are helping guide the public consultation.

Apulu says the consultation is also a chance to think more broadly about safety and support in the area.

“Ōtara Town Centre is for everyone, and we want it to be safe for everyone too. For those affected by antisocial behaviour, how can we activate the space in a positive and safe way? And how can we involve social services to help address the drinking issues our people are facing?”

Manukau ward councillor Lotu Fuli says different groups have asked in the past to remove the playground due to their children being exposed to antisocial behaviour.

The original playground was moved from the from the Bairds Road Reserve as an answer to the community’s concerns.

There are four proposed locations for the new playground:

Option 1: The central plaza area

Option 2: By the library entranceOption 3: Next to the medical centre

Option 4: In front of the Ōtara Pool and Leisure Centre

While the rangatahi are leading the project and design, Fuli says there will be constraints due to budgets.

Have your say on the new Ōtara playground by completing the online form or emailing communityconsultation@aucklandcouncil.govt.nz

The final proposal is expected to go to the local board for approval in October, with building scheduled to start between April and June 2026.