Forty retirement villages to be powered by Ngāpuhi’s new Northland solar farm

The site for the Papareireiā Solar Farm which sits on farmland near Maungaturoto in Northland. Photo: supplied.

Construction has begun on a new $40 million 21MW solar array on farmland near Maungatūroto, Northland.

The new solar farm is expected to be built in 2025, and estimated to generate up to 32 GWh of clean energy each year, enough to power 4,000 Kiwi homes. About 3,300 tonnes of carbon emissions will be reduced a year, thanks to the clean energy.

The only customer receiving the new energy will be listed company Ryman Healthcare, which owns 40 retirement villages across Aotearoa, after it signed a 10-year exclusive supply agreement via an innovative power purchase agreement (PPA) with Mercury Energy.

Ryman Healthcare executive chair Dean Hamilton said the new farm would contribute to the organisation’s goal of developing climate-resilient villages.

“We are targeting 100% electricity from renewable sources in New Zealand. Additionally, the solar farm will help reduce Ryman’s electricity costs and provide certainty over future pricing.”

The farm is a joint venture between Tupu Tonu (the Ngāpuhi Investment Fund Ltd), Purpose Capital and Harbour Infrastructure.

The development has been gifted the name Papareireiā, which refers to the rays of the sun being consumed by the whenua.

Tupu Tonu chair Ben Dalton said the key target sectors for Tupu Tonu were energy, infrastructure, and a long-term approach investment.

“Investing in renewable energy enables us to build the value of the fund and contribute to the economic development of the region in a sustainable manner.

“We would like to acknowledge Te Uri o Hau in leading the site blessing for the project and helping to bring this important development to light.”

Tupu Tonu is a Crown-owned investment company responsible for building asset value to support future Treaty negotiations between the Crown and ngā hapū o Ngāpuhi.