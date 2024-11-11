He maimai aroha: Ricky Mitai

Ricky Lee Tapuni Mitai, a proud descendant of Te Whakatōhea, has died unexpectedly at 36.

A passionate advocate for the revitalisation and preservation of te reo Māori and tikanga, Mitai dedicated much of his life to the cultural arts.

A celebrated kapa haka exponent, Ricky’s legacy is woven into the fabric of Māori performance. He was a past winner of the prestigious Manukura Tāne Trophy at Te Matatini and an esteemed leader of the Ōpōtiki Mai Tawhiti Kapa Haka. His leadership and devotion to te ao Māori uplifted generations on stage and within the wider community.

Mitai was known for his immense warmth and generosity, and his cheery spirit and cordiality touched all who knew him.

A devoted member of the Ringatū faith, he was often described as having a mellifluous voice His musical influence extended beyond the kapa haka stage, including contributing his talents to the Te Matatini 50th Anniversary Album and the recently released Aotearoa Songbook, where his powerful voice resonated with the spirit of the whenua.

Mitai leaves behind his fiancée, Laughton Matthews, and their children, Wharekaahu and Muriwhenua, along with a baby yet to be born. He is deeply mourned by his whānau, peers, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Mitai’s legacy lives on in his children, his music, and his unwavering devotion to preserving Māori culture. He will be remembered not only for his artistic gifts but also for his loving heart, his commitment to his faith, and the joy he brought to everyone he encountered.

Moe mai rā e te mahuri tōtara.