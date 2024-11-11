Parliament hosting the national apology ‘doesn’t cut it’

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is going to apologise to the survivors of state and faith-based abuse, but one national network is questioning the venue.

Te Ohaaki A Hine – National Network Ending Sexual Violence Together is calling out against the use of Parliament as the location for the apology, saying it undermines genuine accountability.

Network ngā kaitiaki mauri Russell Smith said the location “doesn’t cut it”.

“The last place I would allow a perpetrator to pass an apology is from their house.

“You must go out to where the harm occurred to the people and you must do the apology there, not in Parliament the house ultimately responsible for allowing the decades of abuse of a quarter of a million of its citizens.”

Only 1200 survivors have been invited to attend the apology in person. It is estimated more than 200,000 people suffered abuse and neglect in state or faith-based care between 1950 and 2019.

Te Ohaaki A Hine tau iwi caucus Jo Bader, was disappointed with the small number of invitations handed out.

“We are disappointed that not all the survivors who courageously shared their stories — or those who never came forward because they did not feel safe or believed — will be able to be present to hear this apology and too many only heard about it indirectly.

“We especially remember those who died waiting for this apology — those whose pain and suffering were compounded by institutional repression that made it impossible for them to have their voices heard. For some, the unbearable load of their abuse and the shame imposed by the system led them to the tragic decision that they could not carry on.”

Te Ohaaki A Hine is urging that the apology be followed by meaningful action, including the creation of prevention and intervention measures while highlighting continuing abuse within care systems.

“It is imperative that government policies on abuse are developed by experts in the community.

“Survivors deserve more than just words. They need fundamental reform. It is time for real action and system change,” Smith said.

The network is also calling on all New Zealanders to support survivors in a time of critical movement toward “real justice”.

Apology process took too long

With it being just a sleep away, Bader also said the time for the victims to receive the apology was too long.

“The apology process has been unacceptable in terms of the time it has taken and the numerous previous governments who refused to engage and contend with the steps required to right the historic and current wrongs.

“It is going to take courageous political leaders who are willing to put survivors’ priorities above their own political comfort,” Bader said.

The national network said the government should have engaged directly with communities and outlined concrete actions for survivor restoration and systemic prevention to ensure this never happened again.