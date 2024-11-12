Watch live: Tā Robert Gillies tangihanga, state care apology, hīkoi mō Te Tiriti

Te Ao Māori News has live rolling coverage this morning, with multiple major stories developing throughout te ao Māori.

In Rotorua, Tā Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies will be laid to rest today.

The last surviving member of the 28 (Māori) Battalion, Tā Robert passed away last Thursday at the age of 99.

In Pōneke / Wellington, survivors of abuse in state care are awaiting the official apology from Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on behalf of the government.

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into abuse in state care spanned six years, documenting the experiences of more than 2400 survivors, and was the longest, most complex public inquiry in New Zealand history.

At the same time, te hīkoi mō te Tiriti, the march against the Treaty Principles Bill, is set to travel from Whangārei to Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland today, with major disruptions expected in Aotearoa’s largest city tomorrow.

The divisive bill had its first reading brought forward to Thursday, with some speculating it was moved specifically to miss the hīkoi.

Meanwhile, te ao ahka is mourning the sudden loss of Ricky Mitai, Ōpōtiki Mai Tawhiti Kapa Haka leader, who died at the age of 36.

The proud descendant of Te Whakatōhea is remembered as a passionate advocate for the revitalisation and preservation of te reo me ngā tikanga Māori.

Te Ao Māori News will have rolling coverage of all of these major stories throughout the morning.