Te Mana Kuratahi regionals kick off in Tāmaki and concerns over costs for Nationals have resurfaced

The first day of the Auckland regional qualifying competition for Te Mana Kuratahi has kicked off in Auckland.

The competition thus far has seen 15 groups stand and perform, entertaining their many relatives and whānau and many more are expected tomorrow to see which schools from Auckland will qualify for the National Te Mana Kuratahi competition in Tauranga next year.

The contest covers all primary schools, kura kaupapa, kura ā iwi in a celebration of kapa haka and Māoridom.

However, a growing concern for many whānau is the cost of ensuring their children are able to compete and perform at various competitions around the country.

Parent and Hoani Waititi alumni Reikura Kahi says she thinks highly of the families who struggle day in and day out but manage to give their tamariki opportunities within kapa haka.

“E whakaaro nui ana ki ngā whānau, e whakaaro nui ana ki ngā kura me kaha ki te penapena pūtea. Kia pai ai te haere o ngā tamariki ki ngā whakataetae katoa. Whakataetae ā-rohe, whakataetae ā-motu, te haere mā runga i te pahi, rererangi rānei, mēnā e tāwhiti ana te haere pērā i Te Waipounamu, e hia kē mano tāra me kohi e ngā whānau, me penapena e ngā whānau e pai ai te haere. Me te mōhio ehara noa ko te rerenga, ko te haere ki reira, ko te noho, ko te kai. Ērā momo tūāhuatanga katoa.”

“My thoughts are with the families. They are also with the schools who exhaust themselves raising money to ensure the children can attend every competition. Regionals, Nationals, travelling via bus or flying, if they are to travel far distances like the South Island for example, thousands and thousands of dollars need to be raised by the families to send the children off. Keeping in mind it’s not just the flights, the travel there, it’s accommodation, food etc. All of those things come in to play.”

Last year the Mana Kuratahi Nationals were hosted in Nelson and many whānau and schools raised money to allow their children to compete on the stage.

Another parent and Hoani Waititi alumni, Mahanga Pihama, says these burdens don’t just fall on one school, rather a country full of them.

“Kei pōhēhē tāua ko Waititi anake, ko ngā kura o Tāmaki anake tēnei e rongo ana i ērā taumahatanga. Engari mō tēnā. Ko ngā kapa puta noa i te motu. Kei te āhua o te wāhi tū ai. Ka mutu, te iwi e manaaki ana i te kaupapa i tērā wā. Ka aroha atu ki ērā kura me ngā whānau e noho tawhiti ana.”

“Let us not be mistaken that it only falls on Hoani Waititi, or only schools in Auckland that feel that burden. No way! Every team across the country. It depends on the place it is being hosted. Furthermore, the host tribe of the event. I feel for those schools and families who do live quite a distance away,” he says.

“I tērā tau, āe ko Whakatū tēnā ko ngā kura me ngā whānau o Te Ika a Māui. Heoi anō, ko te nuinga o te wā kei Te Ika a Māui ngā whakataetae, ka aroha kē ki ngā kura me ngā whānau o Te Waipounamu. Ko Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Arowhenua, Te Wharekura o Arowhenua, ngā kura kaupapa Māori e noho tawhiti ana kua wāia haere rātou ki tēnei mea te mahi pūtea, te whai pūtea, te utu i ngā nama e pai tā rātou rere, hautū, rere, hautū.”

“Last year, yes it was Nelson and the schools of the North Island found it hard. However, the majority of the time the competition is within the North Island, so I feel for those who live down South. Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Arowhenua, Te Wharekura o Arowhenua, the kura kaupapa Māori who live fair distances away have become quite adept in raising money and paying those costs to travel.”

However, with an increased budget allocated for Te Matatini, some regions have taken it upon themselves to help with costs to attend these events.

Kahi says kapa haka is an educational tool that has every right to be government funded and should be looked at for more than just a performance for children.

“Ko te kāwanatanga tērā me huri mai ki ngā momo whakataetae pēnei, i runga i te mōhio he nui ngā tuku ihotanga ki ēnei tamariki. Ko te reo, ko ngā tikanga, ko ngā kōrero a ngā tūpuna kei roto katoa i ngā waiata,e pai ai te tū i runga i te papa tūwaewae ki te tuku i ō rātou katoa. Nā reira, ko ngā tino mātauranga katoa a ō tātou tūpuna e tuku ana ki ā tātou tamariki i roto i ngā mahi haka.

“The government needs to come and have a look at these competitions, bearing in mind there are so many things passed down to these children. The language, customs, ancient ancestral stories within the songs, enabling them to give their all on the stage. So, the most valuable knowledge of our ancestors are given to our children when they perform.”

“He nui ngā hua ka puta ki te tamaiti e tū rangatira ai ia i runga i te papa tūwaewae, i te ao nei i roto i tōana mōhio ki tōna Māoritanga, ki tana taketake mai, i tēnā whenua, i tēnā pā kāinga, i tēnā marae i tēnā hapū. Nā reira, he nui ngā hua ki te tamaiti. Me kite te kāwana i tēnā.”

“There are so many valuable attributes given to a child so they are able to stand chiefly on the stage and even in the world knowing the essence of being Māori, their origin, knowledge of those lands, those communities, that marae, and sub-tribe. There are so many attributes a child can attain. The government needs to see that.”