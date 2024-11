The national hīkoi which has covered both Te Ika-a-Māui and Te Waipounamu has now converged in Wellington as protesters prepare to march to Pāremata.t

Some estimates suggest up to 30,000 people will be part of the hīkoi in its final leg.

Crowds have been building and continue to build in the capital, with some leaving Porirua at 5am.

Te Ao Māori News is partnering with Aukaha News, Tahu News and Te Karere to bring you comprehensive coverage across the morning.