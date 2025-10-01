Māori wards Hīkoi hopes to boost voting numbers

Members of the hīkoi were joined by cafe goers, shop staff and shoppers as they walked along The Strand. Photo: Diane McCarthy

There is hope that a weekend hikoi to promote Māori wards will encourage the Whakatane electorate to get out and vote.

Two weeks into the voting period only 16 percent of electors in the Whakatāne district have had their say in the local government elections.

Whakatāne District Council have an express mission to beat the 44 per cent turnout recorded in 2022.

The Hīkoi teP ōti moves into Margaret Mahy Court, outside the Civic Centre. Photo: Diane McCarthy

Well over 100 people turned out to support Māori wards in Whakatāne over the weekend for the Hīkoi ki Pōti Whakatāne, organised by Te Tiriti Matters and Keep Māori Wards Whakatāne.

Whakatāne district’s Kāpū te Rangi Māori ward councillor Toni Boynton said while she was pleased with the numbers of people who turned out for the event, what she really hoped for was to see that reflected in voter numbers, regardless of how people chose to vote.

Mayoral candidate Nandor Tanczos (centre) was part of the hīkoi to vote as were several community board candidates including Quinn Kingi, Sue Whale and Rosemary Sloman. Photo: Diane McCarthy

Toni Boynton said many people had been unable to attend because the tangi of Ngāti Tūwharetoa tribal leader Sir Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII was held on the same day.

“We got so many apologies because of the delegations from Mātaatua attending the tangi,” Ms Boynton said.

The group had considered cancelling the event out of respect for the paramount chief.

“We checked in with Ngāti Awa whether it would be disrespectful to hold the event, and they said it was fine.”

She said she was very pleased with how the event went.

“We even had workers from shops along The Strand, people having lunch in cafes and shoppers jumping up to join us in the hīkoi.”

Labour Party supporters including Marge Rennie, Lynore Craig and Peta Barker were out in force at the hīkoi. Photo: Diane McCarthy

The community event was to encourage people to get out and vote “yes” to keep Māori wards in this year’s local government elections.

The event followed the same route as the historic 2021 march for Māori Wards, with organisers saying it was to honour the legacy of that moment while urging voters to protect the gains made.

The crowd gathered at the corner of Kakahoroa Drive and Quay Street and proceeded through The Strand and Boon Street finishing at the Margaret Mahy Courtyard outside Whakatāne District Council Civic Centre.

Family members of all ages marched along The Strand to support Māori wards on council. Photo: Diane McCarthy

There, participants of the hikoi were able to post their votes.

The Whakatāne District Council had advertised earlier that week that they would be open all day on Saturday for anyone to post their vote and staff were on hand to help with anyone wishing to make special votes.

Ms Boynton was among the first to cast her vote on the day, as was Te Tiriti Matters spokesperson Ruth Gerzon.

“Our message is simple: vote YES to keep Māori wards,” Ms Gerzon said. “They’ve already shown their value in strengthening council decisions and ensuring fair representation. This hīkoi is about coming together as a community to protect that progress for the benefit of everyone.”

Photo: Diane McCarthy

The Whakatāne event was part of a coordinated day of marches across New Zealand in areas where Māori wards are subject to a referendum as part of this year’s local elections.

If more than 50 percent of voters vote not to retain Māori wards in the Whakatāne district, they will not be able to be part of the council for the 2028 or 2031 elections.

People have until October 7 to post their votes through NZ Post or they will need to take them to the council in person by midday on October 11.

Whakatāne council’s election team will be in King Street, Kopeopeo tomorrow (Thursday) from 10am to 2pm to assist people with voting.

