Bringing Maui’s hook to life for Moana 2

Hawai‘i-based artist Sam Mangakahia (Ngāti Huarere, Ngāti Maru) almost thought he was being conned when Disney commissioned him to create a real-life version of Maui’s magical hook.

“When they reached out, I was like, honestly, this is a scam!” he joked.

“Because Moana 2 is coming out, it’s the perfect time for fake emails. But long story short, this was legit.”

Up against an already tight timeline, Mangakahia has still delivered the goods - a full-sized interpretation of Maui’s magical hook for Disney’s highly anticipated Moana 2.

The piece, intended to embody the essence of Maui, weighs about 20 kilogrammes and stands more than a metre tall.

He says it was not just about crafting a prop but also telling a story.

“I try to keep it as simple as possible,” he said.

Mangakahia infused key elements of Maui’s mythology into the design. “I included clouds, stars, and the sun, with Maui holding a coconut harnessing its power,” he explained. “The jawbone of his grandmother is there too, all tied into a story that honours Maui’s mythology.”

This is not the first time Mangakahia has showcased Polynesian creativity. He has collaborated with artists such as Iam Tongi, Josh Tatofi and Stan Walker, using his talents to celebrate and elevate Polynesian culture.

“I think standing up for the narrative and what you know — and not being afraid to share that — is powerful,” he said. “People resonate with it, whether they’re Polynesian or not because storytelling from the heart connects us all.”

With Disney’s Moana 2 to premiere at the end of this month, Disney fans will soon see his work take centre stage in this continuation of a beloved tale.