TJ Perenara’s Tiriti haka addition welcomed by both Te Pāti Māori and David Seymour

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer has backed departing All Black TJ Perenara, after he used the side’s haka ahead of their match against Italy to show support for the recent hikoi.

“Toitū te mana o te whenua, toitū te mana motuhake, toitū te Tiriti o Waitangi,” Perenara said at the weekend in front of the crowd in Turin, which translated as “the sovereignty of the land remains, the sovereignty of the people remains, the Treaty of Waitangi remains”.

The statement came after tens of thousands took part in a hikoi to Parliament, expressing opposition to the government’s controversial Treaty Principles Bill.

“I think it was awesome,” Ngarewa-Packer said of Perenara’s addition to the haka.

“I mean, you know, a huge mihi to him and what he’s achieved and done in his career, but also to bring rise to the mana of te Tiriti, to the mana that he has in that role, the mana of the haka - which Ngati Toa were really supportive of using during the hīkoi.

She criticised the All Blacks' organisation, which cut the phrase from a video of the haka uploaded to its social media accounts.

“I think there’s just been, you know, sadly an under-reaction and a real lack of connection from the All Blacks in changing the haka on Instagram and on social media to not actually understand the mana of what he was saying and doing and and that’s, that’s a real shame,” she told Morning Report on Monday.

“He just simply said quite beautifully, ‘the mana and the strength of our land, the mana and the strength of our autonomy and the mana of te Tiriti o Waitangi’, which, you know, te Tiriti is you know, is the most mana document, which is why you’re seen certainly the reaction to the [Treaty] Principles Bill.

“But I actually think to remind the mana of the unity intended of te Tiriti and to sort of keep everybody, you know, more balanced and mindful that there is mana in our haka, there is mana in Māori. And this is an example of how we use it to protect each other. And I think that’s sad that it’s, it’s been, you know, confused and used in a way that you know, to be honest for them to cut it, it shows that they’re almost, you know, not proud of te Tiriti and getting caught up in the ACT narrative, which is really, really disturbing.”

The first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill in Parliament on 14 November 2024. Pictured: David Seymour Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

The bill was introduced as a part of National’s coalition agreement with ACT. ACT leader and bill architect David Seymour said sports stars were not necessarily authorities on political matters.

“Because someone is very good at rugby, for example, doesn’t mean that they have any extra expertise. In fact, the point of the Treaty Principles Bill is that everybody can read it and make up their mind, regardless of how famous they are.”

He welcomed Perenara raising awareness of the bill, but wished the 32-year-old 89-test veteran had focused more on the game.

“What TJ Perenara has done is point people to the bill, encourages them to go and read it so people can make up their own mind and the arguments we’re advancing for it. So, yes, I mean, in a way he’s doing exactly what I hope people would do, although I also hoped they’d put a few more points on Italy.”

The All Blacks won the game 29-11, but in unconvincing fashion.

The first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill in Parliament on 14 November 2024. Pictured: Debbie Ngarewa-Packer Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

New Zealand Rugby recently added a line into its constitution, acknowledging Māori as tangata whenua and Te Tiriti ō Waitangi as the country’s founding document.

Ngarewa-Packer said the All Blacks, like Parliament, could not enjoy an association with some aspects of Māori culture while rejecting others. Seymour criticised Te Pāti Māori’s use of a haka in the House to protest the Treaty Principles Bill.

“You cannot use our culture for performative, for entertainment and when it suits the commercial, you know, or the needs of the organisation, when its true intent, it’s authenticity and intent of the emotion and messaging, it’s no longer wanted by the organisation - you just don’t get to have it both ways.

“That’s part of the tikanga that we’re contending with in the House - want to do karakia Māori, want to do karanga Māori, waiata Māori. But if we use our tikanga [authentically] or in our deep, you know, emotions, then suddenly it’s not wanted. So you just don’t get it both ways.”

National has said it will vote the Treaty Principles Bill down at its second reading, but not before several months of consultation and the select committee process.

Several former National Party MPs have criticised the bill, including former Prime Minister Dame Jenny Shipley and former Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson.

