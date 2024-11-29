From food to school supplies: Giving machines help Kiwis donate directly to families in need

After raising nearly $80,000 in donations to families in need last Christmas, the innovative Giving Machines are back, with new locations across the motu.

The machines allow anyone to donate easily, offering a variety of goods to help those in need. Giving Machines Aotearoa director Derek Good, explained how the machines work.

“Inside the machines, six charities are represented, offering 30 different items. You can browse, select an item, and then, using your card, the item drops down like a vending machine,” Good said. “Every donation goes directly to the chosen charity, making sure the contribution truly reaches those who need it.”

Tackling child poverty

According to the Child Poverty Action Group, one in 10 Māori children will experience severe hardship during the Christmas season. The Giving Machines’ aim to alleviate these alarming statistics by making it easier for people to donate, especially during the holidays.

Good emphasised, “The item you donate is given to a person in need. 100% of that donation goes to the charity.”

Champions for the cause

This year, the campaign has enlisted well-known ambassadors including Black Fern Maia Roos, Dave Letele of BBM Motivation, and former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker. Each has lent their voice to the cause, encouraging New Zealanders to give what they can.

Roos explained, “It makes it easy and accessible because, if you can give, you should.”

Parker shared his thoughts on the importance of the season. “It’s the season of giving. If you can give, you should,” he said.

Letele noted the challenges many families faced during Christmas. “We understand that for so many families, Christmas sucks... Kids aren’t getting presents, let alone food – the basics of life. That’s why this machine here is so important.”

How does it work? Giving Machine Auckland It’s super easy to use. All you have to do is choose something to give to someone in need. Each item or service is represented by a card, which drops from the machine with every purchase. The donor then has the option to scan a QR code to receive a tax-deductible receipt. 100% of purchases are donated straight to the charities. Thank you so much to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 🙏🏽❤️ Come down to the Giving Machine in Westfield Manukau by count down and Give Back this Christmas #givingmachineauckland #givingback #charities #christmas Posted by Brown Buttabean on Monday, November 25, 2024

Global initiative

Fully funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, this global initiative has raised over $50 million since its launch in 2017. The project has grown exponentially, with Giving Machines now installed in cities across the world.

Letele praised the holistic approach of the initiative: “Making sure our mental health is right, our spiritual health is right – everything in there is very well-rounded.”

It’s not just food that can be donated. The Giving Machines also offer opportunities to donate infant supplies, medicine and school supplies, all of which go directly to New Zealand charities. This broad range of items ensures donations can support a variety of needs.

Parker emphasised the versatility of the campaign, saying, “Not just for food, but schooling and detox – there is a different range of things that I think will help a range of people, not just one group.”

Where to Find the machines

Auckland

Westfield Manukau mall November 20 - December 28

Christchurch

Riccarton Westfield Mall

November 11 – November 25

Wellington

Queensgate Mall

November 28 – 12 December 12

Hamilton

Chartwell Mall

December 14- December 28