Carrington claims seventh Māori Sports Person honour

This article was first published by RNZ.

The sprint kayaking great won the women’s honour at a ceremony last night following her deeds at the Paris Olympics - where she won three gold medals to take her career tally to eight golds.

Late last month (October), she became the first New Zealander to win one of the highest honours in the Olympic movement, the Outstanding Sporting Career Award.

A record number of Māori Olympians at Paris 2024 including 10 sportswomen who won gold medals.

All Black Codie Taylor won the men’s award for his resurgent season form at hooker for the national rugby team.

The first New Zealander to play American football professionally in the United States and the first to win a Super Bowl, Riki Ellison (Ngāi Tahu), was inducted into the Māori Sports Hall of Fame, Te Whare Mātāpuna o te Ao Māori.

Māori Sports Awards’ winners:

Albie Pryor Memorial Māori Sports Person of the Year - Dame Lisa Carrington (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou), North Harbour - waka hūkere | canoe sprint

Senior Sportswoman of the Year - Dame Lisa Carrington

Senior Sportsman of the Year - Codie Taylor (Muaūpoko, Ngāti Raukawa), Ōtautahi | Christchurch - whutupōro | rugby

Para Athlete of the Year - Peter Cowan PLY#231 (Ngāti Kahungunu), Heretaunga | Hastings - Eke waka whaikaha | Para canoeing

Team of the Year - New Zealand Māori Development team - whutupōro | rugby

Coach of the Year - Cory Sweeney (Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara), Pāpāmoa - whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens

Junior Sportswoman of the Year - Maia Davis (Ngāti Hineuru, Taranaki), Ahuriri | Napier - whutupōro | rugby, whutupōro takiwhitu | rugby sevens, rīki | rugby league

Junior Sportsman of the Year - Charlie Sinton (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa), Tauranga - whutupōro | rugby

Umpire/Referee of the Year - Amber Church (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki), Tūranganui-a-Kiwa | Gisborne - haupoi | hockey

Administrator of the Year - Gordon Glen-Watson (Ngāpuhi), Tāmaki Makaurau | Auckland - poiwhana | football

Māori Sports Hall of Fame - Riki Ellison (Ngāi Tahu), Ngā Whenua Tōpū o Amerika | USA - whutupōro Amerika | American football

- RNZ