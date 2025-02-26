default-output-block.skip-main
Te Matatini: Finals sell out as Pukekura Park reaches capacity

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 • ByIsaac Gunson
Crowds gathered at Pukekura Park for Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga. Image: Te Matatini Enterprises

Te Matatini Enterprises has closed ticket sales for the final day of the national kapa haka competition, with venue bookings reaching capacity this afternoon.

Pukekura Park in Ngāmotu can hold up to 21,000 people, but Te Ao Māori News understands event-specific infrastructure has reduced the safe audience threshold.

Finals will take place on Saturday, March 1, and will be streamed live and uninterrupted on MĀORI+ in Aotearoa, Australia, Fiji and the Pacific Islands.

The announcement, made by Te Matatini board chair Tā Herewini Parata, came on TVNZ’s Te Karere a short time ago.

More to come.

