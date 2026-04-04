Māori All Black Cameron Suafoa reveals his cancer is terminal

Māori All Black and Blues forward Cameron Suafoa (Ngāpuhi, Samoa) has shared heartbreaking news about his health.

Suafoa, who turns 28 this month, stepped back from rugby last year following news that his sarcoma - a rare form of cancer affecting the connective tissue of his back - had returned.

Last April, he underwent “massive surgery” for the cancer, which was first diagnosed in November 2023.

Now, Suafoa has shared an update with Blues supporters.

“I was told the unfortunate news my cancer had spread and it was terminal now.”

The news has led him to officially retire from professional rugby.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be playing but I’ll be going through a different type of battle soon. I start having chemo in the coming days.”

Rugby was “everything”, said Suafoa. “I’ve loved every minute of playing.”

“It was everything. Definitely, the best job in the world.”

Suafoa said he is grateful for the many messages of support.

“I definitely appreciated everything like that, all the love everyone’s shown.

“It means a lot (and) helps me get through some pretty dark days,” he said.