Regional | High Court

Man accused of Ngāruawāhia murder can now be named

Monday, March 3, 2025 • ByIsaac GunsonMaioha Panapa
The 34-year-old man appeared in the High Court in Hamilton this morning. Image: Te Ao Māori News/Maioha Panapa

Chalise Teira Barton-Barbarich can now be named as the man accused of murdering Turipapa Tukere in Ngāruawāhia last year.

The 34-year-old made his second appearance in the High Court in Hamilton this morning.

The Hamilton man pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Tukere, as well as charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to an alleged second victim.

He did not apply for continued name suppression.

Barton-Barbarich was arrested after two search warrants were executed on February 11, one in Hamilton and one in Tauranga, making his first appearance in the Hamilton District Court later that day.

At about 1:30 pm on December 27, Police were called to a street fight involving several people at the intersection of Newton Street and Waipa Esplanade in Ngāruawāhia.

42-year-old woman Turipapa Tukere died of her injuries before she could be airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

Chalise Teira Barton-Barbarich’s trial has been set for September.

