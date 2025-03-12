Taumata o Apanui continue to create online buzz!

Taumata o Apanui co-creator speaks to us on the release of latest group music video, "He karere".

Te Taumata o Apanui has released the official music video for He Karere, which quickly garnered around 20,000 views within 24 hours of its release.

The video presents a contemporary take on traditional haka, incorporating innovative elements while remaining true to the group’s cultural roots. This approach underscores the group’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries.

He Karere also featured as the group’s whakaeke during their Te Matatini ki Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 performance in Taranaki, further strengthening their presence in the kapa haka community with a captivating and dynamic showcase.

He kaupapa whakatairanga i te iwi taketake ki te ao

E ai ki a Cilla Ruha, he kaupapa tēnei i whānau mai i te hōtaka ‘out the gate,’ he kohinga o ngā ataata kua whakairia ki runga pae pāhopori.

“Ko te pūtake o tēnei o ngā mahi, he ōrite tonu ki te pūtake o ngā mahi ka karawhiua e te tini e te mano ki runga i te atāmira o te papatūwaewae ki roto o Matatini.”

“Nā reira, tēnei mahi, te nanao atu i te ringa ki te mahi haka, ki te mahi music video, aha atu rānei, aha atu rānei, he whakatinanatanga, he whakaputanga o tērā mea ki te ao.”

He aha tēnei mea te kura huna?

A common conversation heard through Te Matatni-level teams is, What is the secret sauce? What is the difference between making Mātangirua and not?

And, while Te Taumata o Apanui is a new group, much of its performers are seasoned vets from past champion Te Whānau a-Apanui teams.

Ruha says, while the magic that happens on the stage is important, its what happens off it that can make or break a campaign.

“Āe, ko ngā kaihaka te aroā kapa, te amorangi kei mua, engari, ko te secret sauce, ko te hāpai ō ki muri.”

“Me pono taku kōrero, ko ngā kaiwhakangau pōaka, ngā tohunga tāmoko, ngā kairaranga, nā ō rātou ringaringa tuituinga kākahu, ngā kaiwhakariterite, nā rātou te hōtaka i whakatakoto.”