‘The answer is to elect better councillors’ - Act Party push into local elections

Act Leader David Seymour has said the answer to people’s problems “is to elect better councillors.”

This comes after the Act Party announced earlier this morning that it will be placing candidates in local elections later this year under the “Act banner.”

“We believe if people have the option of voting for local candidates in their community, who’ve signed up to a set of values for which Act is well known, reducing waste and getting lower rates, stopping trying to get people out of their cars, stopping the constant interruption in people’s transport that drives people mad, and finally getting rid of the racial discrimination that has crept into council politics,” Seymour told the media this morning.

ACT leader David Seymour speaks at Waitangi Day commemorations in February. Photo / RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Candidates running for local election can apply on the Act website, which went live today.

“We believe it’s critical that everyone in New Zealand does their bit, to get better representation at council level.”

Seymour claims there have been talks with current councillors planning on running for re-election who are potentially keen to join the new scheme.

As of now, the Act Party is yet to release a manifesto, which will have a set of values it expects local candidates to represent when campaigning under the Act banner.

In the past, Te Pāti Māori, the Labour Party, the Green Party, and NZ First are parties that have had candidates affiliated with them run for local government.