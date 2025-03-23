Preserving Tonga’s rare and traditional songs

Male vocalists from the Ocean Star Fetu'u Moana Academy Tongan choir recording traditional songs at Te Puna Creative Hub.

A new creative hub in West Auckland is helping to preserve Tongan culture through song and dance.

Te Puna Creative Hub has taken over the Whoa! Studios building in Henderson, and occupies the former children’s theatre.

The hub has helped reconnect New Zealand-born Tongans with their heritage through cultural storytelling, recently hosting the Ocean Star Fetu’u Moana Academy as they recorded songs for their dance academy.

The 12-person Tongan choir, accompanied by guitar and drums, recorded a selection of songs for future performances.

“Oh, my gosh, having this recording session is so important,” Fiana Tuli-Tahifote says.

Academy tutor Tuli-Tahifote - the daughter of academy coordinator Hila Tuli and Ocean Star’s chief executive ‘Anitelu Tuli - participated in the recording of traditional songs at the hub.

The academy’s partnership with Te Puna Creative Hub offers students high-quality recordings of rare traditional Tongan songs and allows them to share the music with others.

As a tutor at Ocean Star Fetu'u Moana Academy, Fiana Tuli-Tahifote helps students connect with their Tongan heritage through music, dance, and cultural storytelling. LDR / Mary Afemata

“It also is important because these are songs that are so traditional that no one really taps into them.”

You are unlikely to find a recording of this music on YouTube simply because it’s “like our forgotten songs”.

“The academy’s mission is to equip them with the knowledge and skills to not only faiva fakatonga (dance), but also to learn the lyrics to these dances.

“Many of these dances include heliaki or metaphors that allude to something significant, such as villages or important historical Tongan events. These dances tell a story, teaching the reasons behind the creation of certain ta’anga,” she says.

“It’s also about upskilling them in our anga fakatonga - why we do the things we do, why we have a hierarchy, and why many things are ranked in Tongan culture.”

Tuli-Tahifote says they also teach Tongan myths, providing cultural connection and support, especially for New Zealand-born Tongans.

Tuli-Tahifote believes music is a game changer for young people, especially when it’s in their mother tongue.

David Atai, a production mentor at Crescendo and former member of Nesian Mystik, supports Ocean Star Academy’s recording session.

Crescendo, founded in 2012 by Blindspott’s Marcus Powell, is a youth trust that funds music mentoring for 15 to 24-year-olds.

The male vocalists of the Ocean Star Fetu'u Moana Academy choir at their recording session at Te Puna Creative Hub. LDR / Mary Afemata

Through its audio engineering internship, Atai is helping the academy preserve its Tongan heritage through quality recordings of traditional music.

“When this project came up, and it was all about preserving traditional Tongan songs that are slowly dying out, [so] I raised my hand to it,” Atai says.

Atai says it was also an opportunity for the interns to experience something way out of their comfort zone.

Kevin Vave is mentored by Atai and helped with the Ocean Star Fetu’u Moana Academy’s recording session.

“I’m a Samoan, and I’ve seen Samoan choirs recorded before. So hearing a Tongan choir... I know they’ll be happy with the quality of the recordings. That’s the most enjoyable part.”

He says good-quality recording is essential for Pacific communities.

“Having a great song is important, but if it’s recorded wrong, it’s not going to come out as good as you want it to,” he says.

“To hear re-recorded songs from their ancestors - songs from 50 years ago - is just cool.”

Crescendo facilitated the recording at Te Puna Creative Hub, delivered by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, in partnership with Te Kawerau ā Maki, the mana whenua for Te Kōpua Henderson.

