Kōtahi Te Rā confronts Hobson’s Pledge kuia billboard in protest track

“They took her face, the sacred mark.”

Those lyrics from the Kōtahi Te Rā’s debut single ‘Boogie Man’s Disguise’ were born out of a controversy that hit close to home for the five Rotorua students.

Last year, Hobson’s Pledge used an image of a Māori kuia wearing her moko kauae on billboards nationwide as part of a political campaign opposing Māori wards.

The kuia whose image was used by Hobson’s Pledge on campaign billboards. Photo: Aukaha News.

The five Rotorua Boys’ High School students who make up the band are mokopuna of Ellen Tamati, the kuia whose image was used without authorisation in the Hobson’s Pledge campaign.

When they learned what had happened, they decided to respond through their music, with lyrics declaring, “but the moko kauae holds our name, not for profit, not for shame.”

Following the backlash, Hobson’s Pledge later removed the billboards, stating that the image had been purchased through a stock photography provider, while expressing regret over the distress caused.

Lead vocalist and keyboardist Teuamairangi Webster-Tarei explains the reasoning behind the track.

“Ko te kōrero ki tērā waiata he mahi hei porotēhi ki a Hobson Pledge nātemea i tērā tau i whakatūria te moko kauae o tā mātou kuia ki runga i ngā billboards”

Due to their close family ties to the kuia, Webster-Tarei says the kaupapa was deeply personal.

“It means more to us because we do have a close connection to this kuia.”

Bass player Te Ariki Rogers adds, “It was our kuia, so just protecting not only her, but our Māori culture as well.”

Drummer Wepiha Webster shares that the concept initially carried heavy emotions for the group.

“Nā i te wā i tono mai a Teuamairangi i te kaupapa i āhua ohorere ahau i te taumahatanga o te kaupapa, heoi anō, he taiohi tonu nō reira i whakaae kia tuku noa.”

Guitarist Te Irimana Hatu Edmonds Huriwai outlines the intent behind their lyrics.

“Music is a way that we can send the message out to people all around the world that your word matters.”

Five Rotorua students turn Hobson’s Pledge's unauthorised use of their kuia's moko kauae image into music, releasing debut single, 'Boogie Man’s Disguise.'

Meet the band behind the music

Made up of teenagers from Rotorua Boys’ High School, the up-and-coming reggae group is driven by whānau and culture. The band consists of Teuamairangi Webster-Tarei on vocals and keys, Te Rauna Webster-Tarei on lead guitar, Te Irimana Hatu Edmonds Huriwai on guitar, Te Ariki Rogers on bass, and Wepiha Webster on drums.

The group originally formed on short notice after a teacher asked them to represent their kura at the Smokefree Tangata Beats regional final. With just one day to prepare, they found both their sound and their name, Kotāhi Te Rā (One Day). That one day would eventually carry them all the way to winning first place at the 2025 national finals.

Following their national win, the band secured support from NZ On Air to release the single and produce its music video, filmed at Te Pā Tū in Rotorua.

Kotāhi Te Rā band. Photo: smokefreerequest.

Drummer Wepiha Webster explains why they chose that specific spot.

“I rikoata i te waiata nei ki tētahi pā... i reira kua tū ngā marae, kua tū ngā pa tuwatawata, nō reira i rikoata ki reira kia kite ai te manako ia o te ao whānui i te tino pitomata o te ahurea Māori.”

Taking their message further

Among their ambitions, Wepiha Webster hopes to take the band to One Love.

“That’s the goal, anyway, to try and get on a big stage, not only perform here in New Zealand, but take our message and band globally,” says Webster.

Beyond the stage, the band hopes their music will inspire indigenous rangatahi to address significant issues, no matter how heavy they are.

Kōtahi Te Rā’s debut single and music video for ‘Boogie Man’s Disguise’ will be released across streaming platforms on Friday, August 21.