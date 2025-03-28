TIPENE and Te Aute trade rugby boots for entrepreneurship as schools reunite

A new entrepreneurship program is bringing together students from St Stephen’s School (TIPENE) and Te Aute College, focusing on innovation and leasdership.

A new entrepreneurship program is bringing together students from St Stephen’s School (TIPENE) and Te Aute College, focusing on innovation, leadership, and environmental restoration.

Led by Young Enterprise Ltd CEO Ian Musson, the initiative challenges Year 9 and 10 students to develop proposals aimed at revitalising the mauri or life force of their local rivers and oceans.

A new day for both kura

This collaboration marks a shift from the schools’ traditional rugby rivalry, strengthening their connection through education and entrepreneurship.

As TIPENE reopens after closing in 2000, the focus is now on empowering future Māori leaders through business and innovation.

Musson said the initiative was designed to introduce students to the business world, equipping them with the skills and mindset to succeed.

TIPENE & Te Aute Y9-Y10 students working on proposal.

“Essentially, it’s an exercise showing them that they belong in these (entrepreneurial) spaces—not just belong, but lead in these spaces as well,” he said.

The Māori Anglican boys’ boarding school, established in 1844, was shut down following concerns raised by the Education Review Office about student welfare, management challenges, financial difficulties, and a declining roll, which had fallen to around 80, also contributed to the decision.

Teacher Meta Graham, says the days of turmoil look to be over for the kura, but he says most of the students have no idea of those times.

“Ko te pāinga o tēnei reanga, kāre rātou i te ora i ngā wā o te raruraru, i te mutunga mai o Hato Tipene.

“Nō reira, ko te pāinga o tēra, he aronga whānui he aronga hou. Ehara i te mea ko TIPENE he kura whutupōro, he kura hourua anake,”

Since then, alumni and supporters have worked to preserve the school’s legacy, leading to its long-awaited reopening.

Te pōwhiritanga o te tira hou a Tipene

Graham says while the school plans to return to rugby in the future, the priority now is rebuilding its relationship with Te Aute through academic and leadership excellence.

“Ko te mea nui ko te tiro ki te ao mātauranga, te ao matihiko, te ao hangarau, te ao pakihi anō hoki. Kaua noa ko te whutupōro he ao hou tēnei”