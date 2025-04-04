Empowering cultures: Students ignite Polyfest50 with pride and purpose

From left: Massey High School students Israel Gomes, William Tutui, deputy head boy Munroe Fusitua, and Junior Kohinoa at Polyfest to support their peers on the Diversity Stage.

The skies may have been grey when Polyfest kicked off on Wednesday, but the event’s spirit was alive and buzzing.

Massey High School students explored the food stalls while preparing to perform with their school’s Tongan group later in the week. On Wednesday morning, the group gathered to cheer on their peers performing on the Diversity Stage.

Among them were cultural leaders Israel Gomes and William Tutui, deputy head boy Munroe Fusitua and Junior Kohinoa – all proudly embracing the 50th Polyfest while supporting their school’s Fijian and Tuvaluan groups.

Gomes, of South African descent, stands with her Tongan peers and says she embraces the Tongan culture.

“I’m here today to watch and support our Fijian, Tuvaluan, and Thai group,” she says. “And I’m performing in the Tongan group because I’ve always loved the culture and always been close with my friends who are Tongans, and so I just want to like represent them as well.”

Having lived in South Africa for 10 years before moving to New Zealand, Gomes says her connection with the Tongan culture.

Israel Gomes cheers on Massey High’s Fijian and Tuvaluan performers, celebrating the diversity of Pacific cultures on show at Polyfest.

“I clicked with the Tongan culture, and since I’ve been here, I’ve been representing it,” she says.Learning the traditional songs and dances presented challenges at first.

“It was hard in the beginning because I didn’t know how to pronounce the words and stuff,” she says. “But once I got the hang of it, it became normal to me – and it’s been good since.”

For Gomes, Polyfest symbolises unity through culture. “It means all cultures coming together, building one big community, and presenting all the different cultures as one.”

Fusitua, who is set to perform with Massey High School’s Tongan group on Friday, says showing up for cultural groups from the smaller Pacific islands motivates them even more. “It feels good to see your peers there for you, just supporting.”

As Massey High School’s deputy head boy, Fusitua is also mindful of the upcoming local elections.

At first, he wasn’t too familiar with them, but a quick reminder helped. He says there’s often a disconnect between young people and local government.

While celebrating 50 years of Polyfest, 18-year-old Munroe Fusitua says he’s ready to vote in this year’s local elections.

“It gives locals around Auckland a voice, and it’s the same for youth. I don’t think older adults always listen to us, but this year we get a say in what we want to do,” Fusitua says.

He sees events like Polyfest as opportunities to empower young people and uplift their cultural identity.

“Just being on that stage in front of people, performing dances for your culture – it gives you motivation to do more for your island and your community.”

Now 18, Fusitua says he will vote in this year’s local elections, adding that he wants to encourage his peers to do the same.

Although he isn’t familiar with the names of his local board members or councillor, he believes this could improve if they made more effort to connect with young people.

Fusitua says he could easily Google their names, but suggests they be more present at youth groups or their other groups.

He hopes to raise awareness among his peers about their voting rights at 18. “I just want to introduce them to what our voices can do for the locals.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.