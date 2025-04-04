Ōtara Sisters bringing classical sound to life

A tuakana-teina trio is putting Ōtara on the classical music map, blending tradition with orchestral excellence.

The Wiperi sisters—Waina (18), Tyrayna (15), and Mystryx (12)—hail from Ngāpuhi and Tainui. While naturally quiet and reserved, their music speaks volumes.

“It’s fun when we get to play together—[it] gives us a chance to play something different from what others would be [playing]," Tyrayna says.

Despite coming from a musical whānau, the sisters are the first to take up classical instruments. Waina and Tyrayna play the violin, while Mystryx has embraced the deep, rich tones of the cello.

The trio is among thousands of tamariki who have come through Sistema Aotearoa, a program that has been nurturing young musicians, their whānau and the wider hapori through orchestral music for 15 years.

“Sistema started back in 2011. As a Year 2 [student], playing the violin seemed pretty fun, so I joined. And because of that, [my sisters] also joined,” Waina shares.

With free and accessible music education, Sistema Aotearoa continues to foster both musical and social growth, paving pathways for local tamariki to explore the world of classical music.

Mystryx Wiperi started playing violin at six years-old, later progressing to cello. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Te puoro ōkawa - he kauwaka mō Ngāi Rangatahi

Hei tā te ringatohu puoro o Sistema i Ōtara, hei tā Sarah Spence, he kauwaka noa ēnei hōtaka hei whāngai, hei poipoi, hei whakawhanake i ngā pūkenga a ngā ākonga.

“[The students are] already musical - that’s already there. We’re just providing the space and channeling that and bringing it together.”

Kua 11 tau a Spence e hāpai ana i te kaupapa o Sistema, e tautoko hoki nei i ngā taiohi pēnei i te whānau Wiperi. Hei tāna, kua tipu marika te māia o te tokotoru nei i roto i ngā mahi whakatangi puoro.

“These three amazing students are superb ambassadors for the program,” te kī a Spence.

“Although we’re a music program, our kaupapa is that we’re wanting to create leadership opportunities [for students].”

Koni atu i te 400 ākonga e 6-20 tau te pakeke kua rēhita ki ngā karaehe puoro i Ōtara i tēnei kaupeka kura, me te huhua noa atu o ngā tauira ka whai wāhi hei te roanga o te tau.

Hei tā ngā rangahau anō, he awenga nui tō ēnei akoranga i roto i ngā marautanga o te kura, arā, kua whanake noa atu ngā pūkenga pānui, pūkenga pāngarau a ngā ākonga.

E ai ki a Mark Bennett o Waipapa Taumata Rau, ahakoa he mea tuku iho te mahi puoro i roto i ngā iwi Māori, Pasifika hoki, he tokoiti noa te hunga e karawhiu ana i ngā puoro Pākehā.

“The number is smaller than I would like,” te kī a Bennett.

“Often finances can come into play and the availability of a wide range of teaching options as well.”

Ka whakaae a Spence ki ēnei whakahau, i runga i te mōhio mō te nui o te utu mō wēnei taonga puoro - tōna $300 ki te $3000 te utu mō te tōiri kotahi.

“It is the biggest barrier and particularly now this current climate, it’s difficult for us, the arts, to be finding funding.”

String Together - sustaining Aotearoa music

The Wiperi sisters are but a few students who played at the String Together concert last week - capping off a three-day event offering aspiring musicians, from primary school to university level, the chance to learn, collaborate with NZTrio, UoA’s School of Music, Tironui Music Trust and Sistema Aotearoa.

“Investing in the next generation of musicians is crucial to sustaining the vibrancy of New Zealand’s music scene,” says Paul Baragwanath, Founder of Kāhui St David’s who hosted the event.

“Music has long been a powerful force for connection, inspiration, and community.”

Wiperi sisters Waina (left) and Tyrayna (right) preparing for the String Together concert. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Whāia te iti kahurangi

The Wiperi sisters aim to continue pursuing their classical music journey for as long as the path allows, with Waina now giving back to the next generation.

“Sistema offers older kids the chance to join the tutor team, which is something I’m a part of,” she says.

While their futures remain uncertain, the sisters haven’t ruled out ambitious dreams, such as performing with the NZ Symphony Orchestra, and plan to stay connected to music in some capacity.