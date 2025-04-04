Polyfest 2025: Meet the volunteers behind the scenes

This article was first published by RNZ

While the spotlight at Polyfest often shines on the performers and their vibrant cultural attire, what remains unseen is the tireless work that goes on behind the scenes to make the festival a success.

From setting up the stages, to costume preparations, to managing cleaning, traffic, and security, countless hands make this 50th-anniversary celebration possible.

Despite the wet weather on day two, over 5000 people turned up to watch the colourful and vibrant performances according to an organiser.

Behind the scenes

ASB Polyfest volunteer Chris Konefelinisi Photo: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

This is the tenth year that Chris Konefelinisi has been a volunteer.

Despite facing a disability, he has continued to support Polyfest.

“I was doing the money run first for a couple of years, and then after that, I joined into the operations side of the things... building stages, putting up fences, signage and mesh.

“When the event’s on, it’s just experiencing all the different cultures... is so amazing... especially the diversity stage, like the inclusiveness of Hawaii, Filipinos and all those cultures.

“I guess it shows that, you know, don’t let your disability limit you... just got to have faith and just move on.”

Another dedicated volunteer is Liz Folau, who has been overseeing public access and school arrivals and departures.

“I honestly cannot stress enough on how this is the craziest zone in Polyfest,” she said.

“We take the public through the car park, and then we have gate two here, which is the biggest gate out of all gates. And I also run that gate, so yeah, it is the busiest.

“Rain or shine, we’re going to be out here doing our best.

Exodus Tulialii Sia is working security at Polyfest Photo: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

“It’s really to make sure that our public is getting to their vehicle safely, especially our schools, because once everyone offloads the buses, they’re just everywhere. So we just have to make sure that they’re on one side, the buses are on one side, the vehicles are on one side, everyone knows what they’re doing, but, yeah, it’s hectic.”

Talafaalelotu Damien Muava and Maureen Moors were working tirelessly at gate one on Thursday.

According to Moors, volunteers come from various backgrounds.

“We’ve got a lot of volunteers who also have their own main job. But we also, every year, we always raise our hand to help within the community as well.

“We’ve got all sorts of walks of life, but it’s for the community as always, as we always say, and we are working day in and day out until it ends.”

Muava added that their work is primarily for the kids.

“So, rain or shine, we’re out here doing everything for our community, especially for the kids.”

He also has advice for people intending to come along to Polyfest, which is smokefree and vape-free: “If you can just leave everything in your vehicle, and if you don’t, we will proceed with confiscating everything off you, and that’s not what we will want to do.”

Police officers and ambulance staff are also present.

Peter Yandall, serving as an event medic for St John, said St John has been associated with Polyfest pretty much since the event started.

“We basically are a medical team that is here to treat any medical events that or episodes that happen.”

He said over the past years, it’s been very important for St John to be at Polyfest especially with the Pacific community.

Sergeant Debbie Harries at Polyfest 2025 Photo: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

“We’ve had the odd cases where we’ve had to treat people, and I think it’s necessary that we’re out here, that we’re looking after the locals and the people that come out here.”

Yandall’s advice for festival goers is to stay warm, keep dry, and watch your footing, due to the slippery ground.

Sergeant Alison Brand, the operations commander for Thursday, stressed the importance of unity.

“Let any past issues or challenges people may have had - leave them at the gate,” she said.

“The team has done a fantastic job. From the operations team, the security team, the cleaning team, all of the stall holders, what a great environment, what a great festival that they’ve done.”

Polyfest director Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu reminded everyone to be kind to those working behind the scenes, saying it’s all about the kids.

Political leaders are expected to make an appearance on Friday, and despite the rain, there will be performances across the Cook Islands, Niue, Maori, Diversity, Samoan and Tongan stages.

By Grace Tinetali-Fiavaai of RNZ