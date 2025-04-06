Polyfest at 50: A cultural beacon in need of sustained support for the future

The ASB Polyfest, celebrating its 50th anniversary, faces uncertainties over funding and infrastructure despite being the world’s largest Polynesian youth festival, showcasing 77 schools and 11,000 performers.

Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu, the festival director, says there is a lack of sustainable financial support, pointing to recent challenges like inclement weather affecting gate sales.

With weather disruptions highlighting Polyfest’s vulnerabilities, the call for a robust financial plan emphasises that passion alone cannot secure the festival’s legacy.

Despite the rains, thousands attended, but the extreme conditions caused major changes to Friday’s programme.

Organisers announced the cancellation of performances at the Māori Stage Division Two via social media, and rearrangements were confirmed for the participating schools. Division One is still scheduled for Saturday at the Manukau Sports Bowl.

While addressing guests, including government and council officials at the festival in Manukau on Friday, Seiuli says the future of Polyfest remains uncertain without sustainable funding and infrastructure.

In a passionate call for recognition and support, Seiuli highlights the festival’s significant cultural impact compared to other arts events.

Festival Director Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu urges for sustainable funding to secure Polyfest’s future. Photo: Mary Afemata LDR.

“There are other events out there, I won’t mention who they are, that get millions of dollars of funding, that are not at the same scale as ours,” she says.

“They don’t have the same reach or impact that our festival has… They get funding that our festival can only dream of.

“We don’t have a Plan B because we don’t have that luxury,” Seiuli says.

Local leaders say this is not good enough, stressing that the current situation is inadequate.

Tauanuʻu Nick Bakulich, Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board Chair, emphasised the importance of providing long-term funding to ensure the festival’s future, citing its significant social impact on the community.

The reach and impact of Polyfest is unmatched,’ says Tauanuʻu Nick Bakulich. Photo: Mary Afemata LDR.

“It’s very important [to continue funding events like Polyfest] because obviously when you’ve got that financial resource, there’s much that you can do,” he says.

“I think to Seiuli’s point where there’s probably a real inequity in the funding, she spoke about the wide reach that Polyfest has in terms of to the community, the community benefits, what it does on a social level.

“I do hope that people hear that plea today in terms of her submission, I suppose, a verbal submission to those who’ve got the influence around funding and where that can be helpful.”

Local Democracy Reporting asked why Seiuli needs to continue advocating, even in what many consider the biggest Polynesian capital in the world.

“That’s a really good question, and I think that question should be posed to those who hold the funding envelopes,” Tauanuʻu says. “I think the government has a big part to play in this.

St Cuthbert's College Samoan group brings vibrant energy and cultural pride to the Polyfest stage with their Siva Samoa performance. Photo: BC Photography

“If we look at the distribution of funds, and the question has been asked, why is it that funding is given to festivals that don’t have the same impact and the same reach? Especially if we look at the number of people that it reaches, not only just here in New Zealand but abroad.

“What Polyfest has been able to do is absolutely enormous in terms of that reach, but also the impact that it has on a social level and at a community level. And look, the rest of the country looks at Polyfest as the example.”

Tauanu’u says international visitors from Australia and Hawaii travelled to attend the event.

“You’ve just got to take your hat off to Polyfest, but also to really ask that hard question to the funders and those who make those decisions.

“I’m sure they can. And it comes down to whether it’s a political will or just a will to fund Polyfest to the tune of what they’re asking for.”

This year’s Polyfest cost $2 million to stage. Despite its significance and cultural value, the festival relies on short-term public funding, one-off grants, and gate sales, which were impacted by the rain.

“Funding is quite stressful at the moment,” Stephen Hargreaves, Chair of the ASB Polyfest Trust, says.

Steven Hargreaves says Polyfest creates shared experiences that strengthen communities. Photo: Mary Afemata LDR.

“We planned a balanced budget of $2 million to just break even. We have local government, sponsors, ticket sales at the gate, and stallholders’ leases. But with the weather, that reduces our gate takings.”

Hargreaves, who is the principal of Macleans College, says Polyfest consistently struggles to obtain long-term financial support.

“The government has been cutting budgets, making it an ongoing struggle to match our expenses, even though people clearly see the festival’s value for youth and the community,” he says.

Seiuli expressed her frustration about having to continually justify the existence of a festival that transforms lives.

“This year, we continue to fight for funding and justify why this festival exists.”

She described the festival as a representation of “life, family, faith, a time to lead and to learn,” urging decision-makers to secure a permanent venue with built-in infrastructure, “ready to go 365 days a year.”

Despite limited funds, Seiuli says this year was also committed to being plastic-free. “I’m not trying to growl at you. I’m just sharing my heart.”

Tauanuʻu says the 50th anniversary reflects community resilience: “Fifty years, that’s a long, long time of coming together and lifting each other.”

He supports Seiuli’s plea, saying, “Polyfest shouldn’t have uncertainty around finances. It should operate confidently, knowing there’s a Plan B on challenging days because the resource is there.”

Participants highlighted the festival’s intergenerational legacy and its integral role in Auckland’s identity.

Apulu Reece Autagavaia, Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board member, highlighted this legacy, sharing that three generations of his family have participated.

Apulu Reece Autagavaia shares his family's three-generation Polyfest journey. Photo: Mary Afemata LDR.

“My mother performed at the first Polyfest, I performed, and this year, my son will take the stage tomorrow. Generations in South Auckland have benefited from celebrating culture, identity, and language,” he says.

Reflecting on 50 years, Apulu underscored Polyfest’s significance: “We’re here to stay. We’re not an exotic feature for outsiders. These are New Zealand-born Pacific kids performing at home. This festival is part of Auckland’s identity.”

He quoted a Sāmoan proverb, saying, “E le sili le ta’i, nai lo le tapua’i” – the actions of the performers are just as important as the support they receive.

But Apulu warned that legacy alone would not sustain the festival without genuine public investment.

Hargreaves says Polyfest’s legacy lies in creating shared community experiences.

McAuley High School Samoan group, one of 77 schools showcasing language, identity and culture. Photo: BC Photography

“There are probably grandchildren now who are performing, you know, three generations on from their grandparents. And I think these sorts of shared experiences are what build communities.

“We can talk about similar things, and we can relate to each other because we’ve been through the same experiences,” he says.

With local body elections approaching in October, Apulu encourages youth participation, stressing the importance of electing representatives who understand the value of Pacific-led events like Polyfest.

“Our community is busy, and politics might be the last thing on their mind,” he says.

“But the more young people who stand and get elected, the stronger the youth voice becomes. I encourage young people to put their hands up and vote.”