Teen golf phenom Hunter Edwards chases LPGA dream

The 18-year-old can lay claim to being the best Māori and Tongan female golfer in Aotearoa, having already won her third Māori championship title this year.

Hunter Edwards dreams of playing on the LPGA one day, and why not, when Aotearoa has produced golfers like Lydia Ko and Michael Campbell, who have won some of the biggest tournaments in the world.

The 18-year-old who affiliates to Tūwharetoa, Whakatohea, Ngāti Kahu and Vava’u can lay claim to being the best Māori and Tongan female golfer in Aotearoa, having already won her third Māori championship title this year, playing off a +3.7 handicap, and setting records across courses around the country

“I’ve got a few course records at the moment. At Remuera, it’s unofficial, but I shot seven under, which is a record there. Then I recently played at Tirau for the first time and shot four under, which is cool. It’s a nice course,” she said.

Hunter has been playing golf almost every day since the age of nine.

She calls Lakeview Golf and Country Club in Rotorua her second home, where she is seen training alongside her coach and father, Josh Edwards.

Josh took over coaching after her previous coach moved out of town, and the transition from parent to coach was testing.

Golfer Hunter Edwards (right) and her father/coach, Josh Edwards (left). Photo: Te Ao with Moana.

“So that transition, that first six months, was pretty tough because it was a dad talking to a daughter, not a coach talking to an athlete or a golfer,” Josh said.

“So we had to go through this whole process. When we get to the driving range, it’s coach hat and player hat. It took about six months to get used to, with a lot of eye rolling and attitude. But I think we got to a good place and understood that when we’re there, we’re working, and when we’re home, we’re home.”

All the hard work has paid off, with Hunter starting a new chapter in her golf journey, moving to Michigan on a four-year scholarship at Oakland University.

“It’s always been a plan. I mean, yeah, I’m really nervous. It’s a new scene and out of my comfort zone, but I think the new experiences will be very good for me.”

Her mother, Tania, manages the finances and fundraising to ensure Hunter has been able to compete over the years. But, as for her biggest supporter, her dad believes she can go all the way.

“I’ve always said I think she could be one of the greats. I think she could be the best in the world, but that’s entirely up to her and how hard she wants to work. I just want to see her take it as far as she wants to take it. I’ve always said to her, if she wants to quit tomorrow, I’d be okay with it because I’ve seen her achieve some amazing things. Then the next week I’d probably say, ‘Actually, stay, just keep playing, because you’re pretty good’.”

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