Isey Cross celebrates 106th birthday as Northland’s oldest movie star

Isey Cross, 106, says the love of friends and family is the key to a long life. Photo: RNZ / Peter de Graaf

This article was first published on RNZ.

One of Northland’s oldest residents - and the region’s oldest movie star - says the secret to a long life is the love of friends and family.

Isey Cross, of Kawakawa, celebrated her 106th birthday on Saturday night with a party at Bay of Islands Yacht Club in Waitangi.

More than 100 friends and family members attended, with many whānau travelling from as far away as Australia.

Guests included Moerewa-born actress Rena Owen, of Once Were Warriors and Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones fame, and a film crew working on a sequel to the documentary movie James and Isey.

Liana Masefield lights the candles on Isey’s cake. Photo: RNZ/Peter de Graaf

The 2021 movie, by independent filmmaker Florian Habicht, follows Isey and her youngest son and caregiver James Cross as they prepare for her 100th birthday.

When Isey attended the world premiere of James and Isey at Auckland’s Civic Theatre, it was the first time she had been to the movies since World War II - and that was also at the Civic.

The feel-good film is the seventh-highest grossing New Zealand documentary movie of all time, according to the Motion Picture Distributors Association of NZ, and the biggest of the past eight years.

Isey Cross, 106, about to blow out one of the candles from her birthday cake. Photo: RNZ/Peter de Graaf

The programme for Isey’s 106th birthday included a pōwhiri, kapa haka, live music, plenty of kai, and even a Cook Islands hula dancer.

Kailyn Rapana, of Kawakawa, performs a Cook Islands dance for Isey’s 106th birthday. Photo: RNZ/Peter de Graaf

Isey said the secret to a long and healthy life was simple.

“It’s the love of our fondest friends and family at all times,” she said.

That was backed up by James.

“Just the unconditional love that we have for each other, and from our friends and family. It’s also being kind to your fellow human beings, and lots of karakia.”

James and Isey Cross with actress Rena Owen, of Once Were Warriors fame. Photo: RNZ/Peter de Graaf

Members of the Cross whānau from Australia sing happy birthday for their Auntie Isey. Photo: RNZ/Peter de Graaf

Isey Cross was born in Karetu, east of Kawakawa, on 3 April, 1919.

Isey and James celebrated her actual birthday earlier this month with a glass of their signature drink, Jim Beam Black Label bourbon, and lunch in Paihia.

By Peter De Graaf of RNZ.