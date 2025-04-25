Ngāti Rānana: more than just a performance group

The recently elected chair of London’s rōpū Māori, Ngāti Rānana says that being a part of the politcal discourse and action is key.

The recently elected chair of London’s rōpū Māori, Ngāti Rānana says that being a part of the political discourse back home and action is key.

Nōpera McCarthy (Te Whitikaupeka) says that Ngāti Rānana still remains a hub of cultural excellence for New Zealanders living abroad.

Nōpera McCarthy, Ngāti Rānana Chairman

He says that ‘club’ in essence, exudes the spirit of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Throughout its history, it has been a safe space for Māori and non-Māori to come together under the banner of Te Ao Māori.

“We have Māori who are doing performances, we have non-Māori who are doing performances, but that underlying kaupapa of working together to uplift our Māori culture is our number one thing.

“It’s ideally what we’re looking for back home in terms of a treaty partnership.”

Ngati Ranana

Ngāti Rānana is a London-based Māori cultural group that was founded in 1958 by New Zealanders living in the UK. Originally known as the London Māori Club, it was renamed Ngāti Rānana in 1971 to reflect a stronger connection to Māori identity and heritage.

The group serves as a community hub for Māori and others interested in Māori culture. It promotes values like kotahitanga, whanaungatanga, and manaakitanga, and provides opportunities to learn, share, and celebrate Māori traditions in London and across Europe.

Ko te ao kei tua

Nō te marama ka hori, nuku atu ai a Nathan Ngaropo rāua ko tana makau a Kerira Tāpene ki Rānana. Hei tā Kerira, ko te kite i te ataahuatanga o te ao te take i haere mai ai rāua.

“Ko te take nui, kia puta atu ki tēnei taha o te ao. Kia tūhuratia ngā whenua o Ūropi, o Wiwi, o aha kē atu”

Kerira Tāpene me Nathan Ngaropo

A, hei tā Kerira, i whakawhirinaki atu rāua ki a Ngāti Rānana kia kaupare atu ai te wairua mokemoke mō te kāinga.

“Ka koa te ngākau ki te hui tahi, ki te waiata tahi i tēnei taha o te ao. Waiata Māori, kōrero Māori, kanohi Māori. Kahore i tua atu”

Hei tā Nathan, ahakoa te pai o te noho tāwāhi, he utu kei roto.

“He wheako tino hou, kāore e kore. Ko te mea nui, ko te wehe i te kāinga, wehe i te whānau.”