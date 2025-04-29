ACC expands service aimed at improving access and outcomes for Māori to Whanganui

ACC has expanded Te Ara Tūhono into the Manawatū-Whanganui region to advise whānau who may need assistance to navigate the ACC scheme.

The Kaupapa Māori navigation service, Te Ara Tūhono - “The connecting path” - is expanding into the Whanganui area after success in other parts of New Zealand.

Te Ara Tūhono offers accessible and local advice to whānau who may need extra assistance to navigate the ACC scheme.

The service has supported more than 3700 Māori clients since its introduction in July 2023. This year, it has doubled the programme, with 15 new service providers.

In Whanganui, technically correct advice will be accessible, in a culturally appropriate way, through iwi health and social services provider Te Oranganui on Wicksteed St.

Clients can connect directly with a Te Ara Tūhono provider for free, independent support.

ACC resolution services portfolio manager Lucy McKimm said the service’s impact in a short time had been promising.

“Seeing our first group of Te Ara Tūhono providers in action over the last 18 months has demonstrated how this model is contributing towards greater equity for our Māori clients,” McKimm said.

“Having improved coverage with these additional providers was always a goal, but the real goal is being able to help more Māori to navigate the ACC scheme and access good quality information in a way that resonates with them culturally through Te Ara Tūhono.”

ACC data shows Māori are more likely to experience serious life-changing injuries but are 36% less likely than non-Māori to lodge a claim with ACC.

Māori also make up 17.1% of the population but account for only 12.5% of all ACC claims.

Along with the Manawatū-Whanganui region, the service has been extended to include Taranaki, Tasman, Canterbury, Otago, Nelson and Southland.,

ACC said it was grateful for the effort and willingness of the providers as they were key to connecting with Māori communities.