Hemi Rolleston wins Tauranga Māori ward byelection

Hemi Rolleston is Tauranga’s new Māori ward councillor, taking up the seat his nephew was unable to fill.

Tauranga City Council released the final result for the Te Awanui Ward byelection on Wednesday evening, after voting closed midday Tuesday.

The Te Awanui Māori Ward byelection was triggered after Mikaere Sydney resigned his position in January.

Sydney was elected to the council in July 2024 but was unable to take up his position due to illness.

The final vote count shows Rolleston won by 119 votes. He received 543 votes.

Rolleston, who is Sydney‘s uncle, told Local Democracy Reporting he was proud and elated to take on the role.

“The message is clear, the community supports me, and I won’t let them down,” he said.

“A special mihi to Mikaere, much aroha to him at this time.”

The 56-year-old, who has whakapapa to Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Whakaue and Te Arawa, lives in Matapihi.

He is a professional director and previously worked at Tauranga City Council as the head of Māori land.

He has also been a board member of Priority One, Grow Rotorua, and SmartGrowth.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale said he was looking forward to welcoming Rolleston to the council governance table.

“The Māori Ward is an important seat because it helps ensure there is wide community representation.

“I look forward to Councillor Elect Rolleston joining our team of 10 and providing a voice for the Te Awanui Ward as we work collaboratively for the good of Tauranga.”Rolleston would officially join the council on May 8.

