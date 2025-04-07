Tauranga Māori Ward byelection: Q&As with the five candidates

Aerial Shot of Mount Maunganui, Mauao and the Tauranga Harbour Bridge. 30 June, 2022 Bay of Plenty Times Photograph by Mead Norton

People can choose who will be Tauranga’s new Māori ward councillor from Today.

The Te Awanui Māori Ward by-election was trigged after Mikaere Sydney resigned his position in January.

Sydney was elected to Tauranga City Council in July 2024 but was unable to take up his position due to illness.

Local Democracy Reporting asked the five Te Awanui candidates their goals and how they would advocate for their voters if elected.

Suaree Borell

Suaree Borell. Photo / Supplied

Borrell lives in Whakamārama and is of Ngāti Ranginui, Tapuika and Samoan descent. The 48-year-old is the director of Awa Associates a Māori and Pasifka research and evaluation company. She is also the deputy chair of Te Runanga o Ngāti Ranginui and chair of the Whakamārama Community Hall Committee.

Why are you standing?

To make sure that the diverse voices and needs of our community, particularly those of Māori, are represented. I strongly believe that wāhine (women) are vital to the success of our communities and should have a seat at the table in local government. Tauranga has faced gender inequality for too long, and it’s essential that we achieve equity for women to help our community thrive.

Goals if elected:

My primary goals include advancing policies that prioritise the sustainable management of whenua (land), ensuring that land use respects cultural values and contributes positively to the community. I will advocate for initiatives that honour whakapapa, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of our heritage within local government decisions. I aim to address issues surrounding wai (wai) by promoting the protection and restoration of our water resources.

How are you proposing to be active in the Māori community?

By attending events, collaborating with local iwi, and engaging in regular dialogue with community members. I will provide regular updates to iwi, and others reporting on the initiatives and investments made by the council that meet Māori needs.

What is the biggest issue facing Māori in Tauranga and how would you address this if elected?

Māori in Tauranga face several significant challenges, including inequitable access to resources, underrepresentation in decision-making, and the need for cultural preservation. A key issue is the lack of access to whenua and wai resources, which disproportionately affects Māori communities. If elected, I will advocate for policies that ensure equitable access to these vital resources, making certain that Māori values and aspirations are at the forefront of decisions regarding land use and environmental protections.

Given the referendum required on Māori wards. Are you concerned this could be Tauranga’s only term with a Māori ward? How would you advocate to keep this ward?

I am concerned that this could be Tauranga’s only term with a Māori ward. Māori communities represent a unique and vital community of interest in our region, deeply connected to the land, culture, and environment. To advocate for the permanence of the Māori ward, I will work to educate the broader community on the significance of Māori representation, emphasising how it aligns with the principles of partnership and collaboration outlined in the Treaty of Waitangi.

George Ngatai

George Ngatai. Photo / Supplied/Composite

Ngatai lives in Auckland and has whakapapa to Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Whakahemo, and Ngāti Maniapoto. The 54-year-old is the director of the Whānau Ora Community Clinic and a breakfast radio host on Aotearoa FM. He has worked for the Auckland City Council and North Shore City Council and is a former member of the Manukau City Council Treaty of Waitangi Committee.

Why are you standing?

I want to be an independent voice for Māori constituents in Tauranga, ensuring that this seat becomes a permanent part of Tauranga City, much like the dedicated Māori seats at the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Goals if elected:

Ensure Māori have a strong, permanent voice in Tauranga City Council decisions. Regular engagement with tangata whenua representatives to advance their priorities. Support housing and infrastructure projects that benefit Māori and the wider Tauranga community. Work closely with social and health agencies to create opportunities for whānau. Enhance economic opportunities for Māori and general businesses in Tauranga.

How are you proposing to be active in the Māori community?

Meet with whānau, hapū, and iwi representatives to discuss key issues. Host weekly open meetings for all Māori and Tauranga constituents. Utilise public spaces like libraries to ensure accessibility. Encourage direct communication and support for whānau concerns. Work closely with Māori organisations to strengthen advocacy and partnerships. Establish regular clinics to ensure direct engagement and accountability.

What is the biggest issue facing Māori in Tauranga and how would you address this?

Ensure Māori participation in the byelection by promoting enrolment and voter turnout. Advocate for the long-term retention of this seat before the next election. Address housing shortages, improve healthcare access, and support employment pathways for Māori and the wider community.

Given the referendum required on Māori wards. Are you concerned this could be Tauranga’s only term with a Māori ward? How would you advocate to keep this ward?

There is a risk that Te Awanui Ward could be removed after one term. To prevent this I would highlight the benefits of having dedicated Māori representation in Tauranga. Educate the wider community on why Māori representation strengthens the council. Work with current councillors to demonstrate how the Te Awanui Ward seat contributes to effective governance. Reinforce that this ward is one of 10 seats, ensuring it is viewed as an integral part of Tauranga City’s decision-making structure.

David Ratima

David Ratima. Photo / Supplied/Composite

Ratima, 60, is married with three adult children and seven grandchildren. He is of Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Pukenga decent and lives in Tauranga.

Why are you standing?

For Māori to have a voice at the table of decisions impacting Māori health and wellbeing, our mauri the environment. I have the skills in negotiation and advocacy, which I attribute to many years in dealing with Government and Crown entity representatives.

Goals if elected:

My main goal would be advocating for more Māori to sign up on the electoral roll, so they can vote for Māori or whānau standing to be a voice for their communities, iwi, hapū, whānau. In regards to whether Tauranga City Council would retain Te Awanui Māori ward.

How are you proposing to be active in the Māori community?

Not answered.

What is the biggest issue facing Māori in Tauranga and how would you address this?

Not answered.

Given the referendum required on Māori wards. Are you concerned this could be Tauranga’s only term with a Māori ward? How would you advocate to keep this ward?

I would rely on our iwi and hapū leaders, also trusts that are already in partnership with Tauranga City Council, to help promote the understanding of why it is important for Māori to register and vote.

Hemi Rolleston

Hemi Rolleston. Photo / Supplied

Rolleston is the uncle of Mikaere Sydney and said he was inspired by his nephew to stand. He consulted whānau about stepping in to “complete the mahi”. The 56-year-old has whakapapa to Ngāi Te rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Whakaue, Te Arawa and lives in Matapihi. He is a professional director and previously worked at Tauranga City Council as the head of Māori land. He has also been a board member of Priority One, Grow Rotorua and SmartGrowth.

Why are you standing?

To bring a strong committed Māori voice to the council table to make good decisions for both Māori and the entire Tauranga Moana community. Decisions that are good for both today and enduring for the future mokopuna of Tauranga Moana.

Goals if elected:

To be a strong and valued contributor to the council table and ultimately show the community the value of having a voice like mine at the table. Which will ensure the seat is valued and enduring.

How are you proposing to be active in the Māori community?

I am already very active at all levels in the Māori community so I will continue to do so. I will also endeavour to make myself available as necessary.

What is the biggest issue facing Māori in Tauranga and how would you address this if elected?

Housing, particularly affordability. Statistics and numbers matter. Before we address the issue, we need to really understand it. Once we understand it, we can then plan a collective effort to address it. It’s not councils issue alone to solve; we must do it in partnership. I have significant experience both professionally and personally in this space.Given the referendum required on Māori wards.

Are you concerned this could be Tauranga’s only term with a Māori ward? How would you advocate to keep this ward?

Yes. By working hard and being a good advocate showing the value in this seat and what I can add. Alongside others I will promote the need to enrol and vote. I will also harness relationships with the entire community.

Ange Webster

Ange Webster. Photo / Supplied

Webster lives in Matapihi and is a specialist in industrial relations and organisational psychology. The 52-year-old is also a qualified teacher and has taught in local primary, intermediate and secondary schools. She is currently contracted to Tauranga City Council to support mana whenua engagement on the reconsenting programme for the water supply. She has roles on ahu whenua trusts, incorporated societies, charitable trusts and post settlement governance entities and council-controlled-organisations.

Why are you standing?

I am standing to uphold the principles of Te Tiriti and to amplify the collective voice of Māori so that it is heard and considered.

Goals if elected:

My initial focus is to bring our people together, enable papakāinga development and make well-informed decisions. Papakāinga are housing development for Māori on their ancestral land.

How are you proposing to be active in the Māori community?

Arrange regular opportunities for engagement. Establish a Te Awanui Ward Ratepayers and Residents Association. Continue to participate in all things Māori.

What is the biggest issue facing Māori in Tauranga and how would you address this if elected?

Cost of living, housing and taiao (environment). Increase employment opportunities for Māori by applying equitable procurement policies and practices as well as building into consent conditions.

Given the referendum required on Māori wards. Are you concerned this could be Tauranga’s only term with a Māori ward? How would you advocate to keep this ward?

I am hopeful that we will retain the Māori ward. I will govern effectively, add value and make good decisions.

The details

Postal voting documents will be sent and voting opens on April 7.

Election day, voting closes on April 29 at 12pm.

The results will be announced by May 5.

Enrolling to vote

People of Māori descent can choose which roll they want to be on.

If they are on the general roll and want to vote in this by-election, they can change to the Māori roll up to election day by going to the Electoral Commission’s website www.vote.nz, or by texting a name and address to 3676 to get a form sent, or by calling 0800 3676 56.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.