Pā Whutupōro Māori: the waka steering players back to their roots

It’s more than a sport, it’s a vehicle reconnecting players with their Māori identity, says Kaitākaro Takoha Ropati.

“Mātāmua ko te kaupapa, mātāmuri ko te kēmu,” he says, meaning the kaupapa is the priority, followed closely by the game."

Māori Touch NZ Secretary Harley Wall adds, “Hāunga ra i ngā kaupapa ki runga i te whīra, ka whakakapakari ake i tō rātau taha Māori, nā ko pā whutuporo te waka.”

Established in 1998, Māori Touch NZ is the official body for Touch in Māori communities across the motu. It promotes the sport while strengthening Māori culture, language, wellbeing and relationships.

Ropati, who jokingly refers to himself as the group’s kaumātua, has proudly represented his whānau and iwi on the touch field for many years - even playing for the Touch Blacks - but says nothing compares to wearing the Māori jersey.

“He maha ngā tīma pā whutupaoro o te ao. [Kāre] he kapa i tua atu i te tākaro mō tō tuakiri,” he says.

“Mā te haere ngātahi o te reo me ngā tikanga me te kemu - kāre he rongoā i tua atu i tērā mō te whakaaweawe i te tangata.”

Hei tā Wall, he kaupapa nui tēnei mā te hunga kāre i tipu i roto i te ao Māori.

“E mōhio ana rātau [ki] te kēmu, engari mō ētehi ko te wā tuatahi ka tuku i tō rātau ake pepeha.”

“Ko te whainga matua - me pēhea mātau [e] whakatipu ake ai i tō rātau ake whakaaro Māori.”

NSW Tour

Tokotoru ngā tīma Māori i hanatu ki Ahitereiria, ki reira tukituki ai ki ngā toki o te pā whutupōro i New South Wales.

He tīma tāne, he tīma wahine, he tīma hanumi anō hoki i tuki atu ki ngā karapu o NSW, o Penrith, o Wests Magpies, he tuatahitanga hoki tēnei mā te kapa Māori o NSW.

Ko te taki karakia, ko te waiata, ko te haka anō hoki wētahi tikanga i kawea e te kapa i te roanga o tēnei haerenga. Āpiti atu ki tēnei, ko te akiaki i te kapa katoa i roto i o rātau hīkoitanga i te ao Māori.

“Tino Māori te whakaaro, tino Māori te karawhiu o te kaupapa, ka whai mai ko ngā kēmu,” te kī a Wall.

Hei tā tētahi o ngā kaitākaro, “Touch Football Australia is the pinnacle of our sport and we as Māori are striving to be that.”

Three Māori touch representative teams traveled to Australia for their inaugural NSW Tour. Photo / Māori Touch NZ.

Kua tipu te hiahia a te Māori ki te pā whutupōro

Alongside events like the Māori Touch Nationals, the Tamariki Tournament, and touch rugby’s inclusion in the NRL All Stars series, Ropati says the sport is continuing to grow among Māori.

However, he acknowledges that financial barriers remain a key challenge for those aiming to go professional.

“Ehara tēnei i te kemu ahumoni,” he adds.

“Kāre anō kia eke ki taua taumata e whai moni ai te tangata - [koirā] tētahi o ngā whāinga a ngā tau 10 e tū mai nei, kia tino whai huhuru te kaupapa.”

Wall shares that alongside their regular tournaments, Pā Whutupōro Māori is planning a return tour to Australia, with hopes for a major international tournament on home ground.

“I ngā tau e rua e haere ake nei, he tonamana nui pea ki Aotearoa i te tau 2027 ki te tākaro ki ngā iwi taketake o te ao. ”

Meanwhile, Ropati offers this advice to future Māori touch players - stay grounded in your identity.

“Mā ērā mea katoa e tino eke ai koe ki taumata kē.”