Kāhore! Ngāpuhi say no to single commercial redress

What was meant to be a routine hui on iwi affairs has erupted into firm resistance, following New Zealand First’s move to table a bill that would force Ngāpuhi into a single commercial redress.

Te Kotahitanga o Ngā Hapū o Ngāpuhi, along with other iwi leaders, met at Ngāraratunua Marae just north of Whangārei, where the proposed NZ First member’s bill topped the agenda.

However, some within the iwi are openly backing a single commercial redress.

NZ First MP, Shane Jones, is arguing that allowing hapū to settle individually would reduce the country’s largest iwi to “confetti.”

“We are over waiting for hapū leaders. All they are doing is fragmenting Ngāpuhi,” says Jones.

Bryce Aldridge, spokesperson for hapū in Whangaroa, was quick to respond to comments coming from NZ First and other politicians in Wellington.

“E Shane, come to the hui, talk to the people. At the moment, tērā whakaaro, has no foundation.”

Marae to play major role if bill progresses

A key part of Jones’ strategy is to base a potential settlement around local marae, rather than the current hapū-based model, a move that has some iwi support.

Te Waihoroi Shortland, who has been advocating for a movement towards settlement, says the idea that marae would be the foundation upon which the iwi would move post-settlement is enticing.

“Kei runga i ngā marae te whakatinanatanga o Te Tino Rangatiratanga, e kōrerohia nei.

“Nō reira, e whakaae ana au ki tēnā whakaaro, he wāhi nui tō ngā marae i roto i ngā whiriwhiringa, e anga whakamua ai te kaupapa.”

Seven commercial settlements

The concept of seven taiwhenua or natural hapū groupings emerged as part of efforts to organise the iwi during and after the Te Paparahi o Te Raki Inquiry (Wai 1040).

The taiwhenua model is a kaupapa-driven framework developed to reflect rohe and hapū identity.

It is thought that Ngāpuhi could settle its Treaty claims under a similar model to that of Hawke’s Bay iwi, Ngāti Kahungunu, which had multiple distinct settlements across its vast region.

Te Kotahitanga o ngā hapū o Ngāpuhi spokesman, Pita Tipene, says, regardless of where Ngāpuhi end up, it will be Ngāpuhi who decide.

“E kore e whakakotitihia i ngā kōrero a tētahi atu. Arā, ko ngā kōrero pēnei i a Shane Jones.”

