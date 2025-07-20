Te’o takes off: Ōtara teen paddler set to represent NZ in Brazil

Ōtara teen Lochlan Sa’olotoga Te’o is heading to Brazil after being selected for the Aotearoa J19 men’s waka ama team and will represent New Zealand at the Waka Ama World Distance Championships in Rio de Janeiro this August.

The 13-year-old was stunned when he received the news of his selection.

“I was shocked. I was the youngest at trial... but I knew I had the potential because of all the hard work I’ve put in,” Te’o says.

“I’m really excited to go to Brazil. Representing New Zealand is an amazing achievement. Getting to compete with my team on the international stage will be something I’ll never forget.”

A Year 9 student at St Peter’s College and a recent recipient of the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board Excellence Award, the young paddler first discovered waka ama at a school “have a go” day when he was just eight and fell in love with the sport.

His journey received a valuable boost through the local board’s award, which supports locals pursuing excellence. The grant helped cover the cost of a specialist paddle used exclusively by the national team.

In his element: Lochlan Sa’olotoga Te’o glides across the water.

“It’s pretty cool,” Te’o says. “You have to be in the New Zealand team to get that paddle. I’m proud I get to use it.”

For his mother, Caragh Doherty, the achievement reflects years of sacrifice, early morning training, and belief in her son’s dream.

“We always heard waka could take you around the world. Now we’re seeing that,” she says. “But it comes with crazy expenses. We’re not in a position to travel with him, but with help from friends, family and the local board, we were able to raise the funds he needed to get there.

“It’s not just the Excellence Award. The whole family worked hard. There’s a lot of time and effort behind the scenes.”

Doherty initially hesitated to apply, unsure whether her son would be chosen. Now, she wants other families to know that support is available.

“Don’t shy away thinking it’s not for you. It’s there to be used. Just apply and let the board decide if it’s for you or not. Just go for it.”

On Lochlan receiving the award, she adds, “I know the local board does amazing things, and I’ve seen that firsthand. But it was just awesome to get this opportunity to be recognised on a community level for his achievements. To have them backing him was pretty cool, I thought, and putting their trust in him and the kaupapa that he’s part of.”

Doherty says getting Te’o and his team to Brazil was a major effort, even with some support from Waka Ama NZ.

Lochlan says what he is most looking forward to is racing with his teammates on the world stage.

Lochlan Sa’olotoga Te’o with his biggest supporters - parents Caragh and Chris, and little brother Harrison. Photo/supplied.

“The thing I’m most looking forward to in Brazil is competing, competing on an international stage with some of my friends and my teammates.”

He trains with the Takapuna-based Pineula Waka Ama Club and says balancing school, training, and study has been challenging but worthwhile.

“There are definitely struggles with waking up really early before school, then training after school, then coming home and studying. But my family makes it all possible.”

He feels proud to represent both Sāmoa and Scotland in a team made up of Māori boys from across the motu. “It’s cool to know I’ll be representing Sāmoa too,” he says.

For others inspired by his journey, Te’o says, “If you really want to achieve something, never give up. Put your head down and work hard. Don’t let what anyone says stop you.”

Leaders praise impact of local funding

Lotu Fuli, councillor for the Manukau ward, says initiatives like the Excellence Award can transform lives in South Auckland.

“That’s really good news, and I really commend the local board. I think those Excellence Awards were started for that very reason, to recognise that sometimes council’s own processes are a barrier. The Excellence Awards offer a faster way for individuals, groups and sportspeople to apply and get that extra funding.

From left: Lochlan Sa’olotoga Te’o with his St Peter's Waka Ama team. Photo/supplied

“We know a lot of our young people, and our community in general, are talented and creative, but they often lack resources. In other areas, that’s not the case. But here in South Auckland, that lack of resourcing is real. Without scholarships like this, many of our young champions wouldn’t be able to go overseas.

“Over the years, that fund has supported people to represent us at the UN, in sports around the world, at conferences, leadership camps. Even NASA. The Youth Hub benefited from that fund to go to NASA. It’s a really awesome initiative, and I absolutely commend the local board for continuing that important mahi,” she says.

“My prayers go out to the young person going to Brazil. We’ll all be cheering them on and hoping for the best.”

Apulu Reece Autagavaia, chair of the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board, says the fund was created exactly for stories like Te’o’s.

Lochlan Sa’olotoga Te’o, bottom right, with his teammates at their kākahu presentation last weekend. Photo/Waka Ama NZ

“The local board is proud to support locals who are excelling on the world stage. Too often, outsiders underestimate us. These awards recognise and celebrate that we are beating the odds and thriving at the top of our chosen fields.”

The Excellence Award offers grants ranging from $500 to $2000. Elected members award the funds based on how the applicant’s success can benefit and inspire others.

How to apply

Applications for the next round of the Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board Excellence Award are now open on the Auckland Council website. Locals must apply at least eight weeks before their event date. Visit aucklandcouncil.govt.nz for more details.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ on Air.