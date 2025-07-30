Tsunami warning for Aotearoa after Russian 8.8 magnitude earthquake

All of Aotearoa’s coastal areas are under a Tsunami warning after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia at 11:25 am NZT.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned of strong currents and surges that could cause injuries or drowning.

“There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, and anyone in or near the water close to shore.

“People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries.”

All coastal areas on the North Island, South Island, Stewart Island, Great Barrier Island, and Chatham Islands are under threat.

“People on boats, live-aboards and at marinas should leave their boats/vessels and move onto shore. Do not return to boats unless instructed by officials,” NEMA wrote in a statement.

“There is no need to evacuate other areas unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities.”

Currently there is no threat to land areas being flooded by the potential flooding.

The first activity will be seen around Lottin Point at midnight.

Potential Tsunami times for coastal areas