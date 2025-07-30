default-output-block.skip-main
National | Tsunami Warning

Tsunami warning for Aotearoa after Russian 8.8 magnitude earthquake

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 • ByTe Ao Māori News
Tsumami Warning provided by NEMA. Photo: NEMA.

All of Aotearoa’s coastal areas are under a Tsunami warning after an 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Kamchatka, Russia at 11:25 am NZT.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned of strong currents and surges that could cause injuries or drowning.

“There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, and anyone in or near the water close to shore.

“People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries.”

All coastal areas on the North Island, South Island, Stewart Island, Great Barrier Island, and Chatham Islands are under threat.

“People on boats, live-aboards and at marinas should leave their boats/vessels and move onto shore. Do not return to boats unless instructed by officials,” NEMA wrote in a statement.

“There is no need to evacuate other areas unless directly advised by local civil defence authorities.”

Currently there is no threat to land areas being flooded by the potential flooding.

The first activity will be seen around Lottin Point at midnight.

Potential Tsunami times for coastal areas

LocationEarliest Wave Arrival Time
Auckland East1:35 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Auckland West1:15 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Bluff4:46 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Dunedin2:34 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
East Cape12:28 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Gisborne12:34 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Great Barrier IslandNo information
Greymouth2:57 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Jackson Bay2:12 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Kaingaroa Chatham Islands1:55 am 31 Jul 2025 CHAST
Lottin Point (East Cape)11:59 pm 30 Jul 2025 NZST
Lyttelton3:08 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Marlborough Sounds1:19 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Milford Sound2:18 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Mount Maunganui12:39 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Napier1:22 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Nelson4:21 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
New Plymouth2:00 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
North Cape12:13 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Picton1:45 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Port Tauranga12:52 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Stewart Island2:47 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Timaru3:03 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Waitangi Chatham Islands2:15 am 31 Jul 2025 CHAST
Whanganui2:32 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Wellington12:58 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Westport2:39 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
Whangarei1:07 am 31 Jul 2025 NZST
