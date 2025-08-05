Mixed reactions across Aotearoa as the regions brace for NCEA changes

Aukaha News spoke to kaiako and Tumuaki across the Bay of Plenty and Waikato about NCEA changes

Tumuaki and kaiako from secondary schools and kura in the Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Ōtautahi are voicing concern over the government’s NCEA reforms.

While they acknowledge change is needed, they’re calling for greater clarity, support and fairness as the new system rolls out.

Koro Nicholas, a kaiako at Te Kura Kōkiri, fears the reforms may do more harm than good.

Photo: Getty Images

“Kua 20 neke atu pea ngā tau kua noho te NCEA hei tuara mō ngā kura... ka raru, ka raru te hunga whakaako, ka raru pea hoki ngā tauira e tupu i roto i tērā āhuatanga.”

Nicholas is firm that whānau, hapū and iwi must continue to be part of the process.

“Me māro tonu te mahi whakaako i ngā tamariki... me kite tonutia ngā kura, ngā whānau, hapū, iwi, i te eke panukutanga o te āhuatanga o te ako o ngā tauira katoa.”

Anthony Walker, tumuaki of Te Wharekura o Kirikiriroa, likened the reforms to the Warriors league team.

“He nui te oati, ka tae ki te rārangi piro kātahi ka maka te pōro... Kātahi ka taka te pōro.”

At Rotorua Boys’ High School, John Kendal has just stepped into the tumuaki role. He’s proud of what Raukura has achieved under the current NCEA system.

“We’ve exceeded the national pass rates right across Levels 1, 2 and 3. So for us, it worked because we worked hard to show our boys how they could pass.”

Kendal says it’s important the new system continues to value all learning pathways.

“It’s probably once again ensuring that we’re able to offer courses that are just as important as numeracy and literacy, and keep our students engaged in the pathways—for them as well.”

Ōtautahi schools unimpressed

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Kura Whakapūmau i Te Reo Tūturu ki Waitaha Principal Merita Waitoa Paki, who spoke to Tahu News, says it’s in line with the governments aims.

Tahu News spoke to kaiako and tumuaki from across Ōtautahi to react to the govt's NCEA announcement

“He koretake, he koretake, heoi anō, kāore i te ohorere, ko tēnei, kei roto tēnei i te mahere nui o tēnei kāwanatanga. Otirā, mai i te wā i kuhu tēnei kāwanatanga, kua kite tātou tau i ngā mahi, ko te turaki kaupapa, turaki wawata, koinā te mahi o tēnei kāwanatanga, anā e kore, e kore e mutu.”