Haka theatre on a new scale: Autaia welcomes 12 Schools in their biggest showcase yet

12 schools from across Tāmaki Makaurau, Waikato, and Te Tai Tokerau showcase their excellence in the largest Autaia showcase to date.

Blending kapa haka, theatre, movement, and storytelling, Autaia kicks off a new season and is bigger than ever.

Led by Hawaiki TŪ and in collaboration with Auckland Live, Autaia opens its two-night showcase this week at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre.

This year’s theme is Hawaiki Hou. Creative director Kura Te Ua says today’s rangatahi are “so unapologetically Māori,” and from the outset she reminded them:

“Your stories matter, your voice matters, you matter—and Autaia is the place to express all of that and who you are now.”

12 schools from Auckland, Northland, and Waikato will perform original haka theatre works created by their students.

“Yes, I’ve always wanted to do Autaia. Back in 2022, just seeing the whole theatre it gave me goosebumps. Seeing every kura, every tamariki performing, just gives me chills. I’ve always wanted to stand on that stage,” says Kirsty-Ann Anderson from Auckland kura, Kia Aroha.

Crafting stage theatre

Wānanga for the event began last month, with creative teams from each kura learning the foundations of haka theatre.

Over the past four weeks, kura have developed their own 10-minute performances.

What started as a one-night show has grown into a two-night event featuring 12 kura and secondary schools from across the motu.

“There’s no limits, you get to do what you want to do, perform how you want to perform. In kapa haka, there’s limited stuff, but in theatre it’s another way to express yourself,” says Thomas Blair from Auckland kura, Kia Aroha

Autaia’s goal is to give rangatahi a stage to share their unique stories and express their identities, drawing on the histories and values of their communities.

For Kia Aroha College in South Auckland, it was a chance to tell its unique story on the haka theatre stage.

Originally Clover Park Intermediate School, the kura opened in 1980 in Ōtara, with the establishment of Te Whānau o Tupuranga, a fully bilingual unit in 1988.

In 2005, the kura gained approval as a designated character bilingual Māori secondary school.

In 2011, Kia Aroha College was officially opened.

Student Paora Stringer says that for the students, the history of the kura was important.

“The story we’re telling right now is the story of Tupuranga, the fights we had to endure to get what we wanted.”