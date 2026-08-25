How Whakaata Māori helped inspire Englishman’s te reo Māori journey

Growing up in Leicester, England, speaking Gujarati at home taught Ronik Shah early on how deeply language is tied to cultural identity.

That appreciation for linguistic heritage eventually sparked a journey into te reo Māori, one that first took root on his screen through the programming of Whakaata Māori and other online te reo Māori platforms.

Shah became interested in te reo after learning about the Māori language and the historical efforts being made to protect te reo and tikanga Māori.

“I a au e whakarongo ana ki te whawhai a te iwi Māori kia puritia tonutia te reo Māori me ōna tikanga, he mea whakaaweawe ki ahau,” says Shah.

Holding onto traditions

His interest in languages started from a young age. Shah says he learnt Hindi by watching Bollywood movies, which he believes made it easier for him to pick up another language later on.

In 2020, he started learning more about te ao Māori through Māori programmes and content online. He was especially interested in traditional stories and kōrero from different iwi.

One of the resources he used was the Taringa podcast, where he heard people from different iwi talking about their traditions and knowledge. Over time, listening helped him start recognising and understanding words and phrases in te reo Māori.

“When I listened to the Taringa Podcast, there were a lot of these stories, and they had guest speakers from different iwi talking about their oral traditions. I started listening to it because I loved learning,” says Shah.

Shah has also found inspiration in people who are committed to te reo Māori, including Paraone Gloyne. He says being fully committed and immersing yourself in the language is one of the best ways to learn.

Sharing te reo Māori

That passion has now led to an opportunity to work with tamariki. Shah is currently an assistant at Te Uru Karaka Newton Central, where he helps with the school’s reo immersion programme.

The role gives him a chance to support young people learning te reo while continuing to build his own confidence in the language.

“Nōku te whiwhi kua riro i a au te tūranga hei kaiawhina mō tēnei kura, Te Uru Karaka Newton Central, nō reira he kaiawhina ahau mō te rūmaki reo,” says Shah.

A new generation of learners

For Shah, learning te reo Māori has become more than just learning another language. It has given him a stronger connection to Aotearoa, its people and its culture.

His journey shows that a passion for language can come from many different places, and that learning te reo Māori is something anyone can take part in.