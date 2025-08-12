From Aotearoa to Brazil: Waka ama juniors chase world long-distance glory

Athletes from around the globe head to Brazil for the 2025 IVF Waka Ama World Distance Championships, with Aotearoa sending their stars to compete

As Brazil prepares to welcome the world to its shores, the 2025 International Va’a Federation (IVF) World Distance Championships are set to take place in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Aotearoa’s Waka Ama teams are preparing to represent their iwi, hapū, and whānau on the international stage.

Strong teams have been selected from across the motu. The kaihoe come from various iwi and rohe and include rangatahi, kaumātua, and elite athletes.

J19 kaihoe, Te Rito Raka says the team is ready, ahead of their departure from Auckland International Airport.

“Kei te tino hākoakoa au mō tēnei haerenga, ko taku wā tuatahi ki Amerika ki te Tonga. Tō mātou tīma katoa e harikoa ana mō tēnei haerenga.”

Pathway to Brazil

To qualify for this year’s World Distance Waka Ama Championship in Brazil, paddlers must compete at the New Zealand Long Distance Nationals, which was held in Porirua in April this year.

W1 paddlers and W6 club crews must compete at this event.

Only those who race at Nationals and complete the required forms on time can be considered for selection to the team going to Brazil.

Training for the Challenge

The teams have been training hard to prepare for the demanding distance races, which range from 16km to 24km, depending on the category.

Kaitawhiti Kereopa says some of the paddlers in the team have been training their whole life for an event like this.

“Yeah, it’s been good, yeah. It’s been cold, but we’re real hungry. Doesn’t stop us, ever. Every day, we go hard. We’ve been training all year, for like five years. Some of the boys since they were five years old.

“So, we’re all loving it.”

J19 Men’s athletes compete in national and international Waka Ama competitions, representing Aotearoa in their age group.

The 2025 Waka ama junior crew consists of young talent from all over the country, hailing from Auckland, Hastings, Waikato, and Rotorua.

Leadership and Legacy

In 2020, Paddy Rimene was appointed as the coach of the New Zealand Junior 19 Men’s Elite Development team for the World Elite Sprint Championships.

The 2025 J19 crew consists of young up-and-coming talent from across Aotearoa, hailing from Rotorua, Hastings, and Waikato.

With 22 countries confirmed to participate, nations from across the Pacific, America, Europe, and Asia will converge on the waters of Florianópolis.

This gives Indigenous and non-Indigenous paddlers the chance to connect through shared values of respect for the ocean and the tradition of Waka ama.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to be able to do that. So, they’re very excited to represent Aotearoa. It’s a massive, massive achievement for such young men,” says Rimene, coach of the NZ J19 Men’s.

Photo Supplied: Waka Ama

Past Achievements

In 2022, the J19 men’s and women’s waka ama teams from Aotearoa won first place in the 500m finals at the World Championships held in England. That achievement was a proud moment for the teams, their clubs, and their whānau.

At the 2024 IVF Va’a World Long Distance Championships, held in Hilo, Hawaii, New Zealand teams were particularly dominant, with the Manukau Outrigger Canoe Club taking gold in the Open Men’s W6 24K event, narrowly beating Auckland’s Pineula team.

Junior paddlers from Horouta Waka Hoe Club also impressed in the J19 men’s category, highlighting New Zealand’s depth of talent. The event saw participation from a diverse range of countries, reflecting the global appeal of waka ama.

Eyes on Gold in 2025

Since then, the goal has remained the same - to win again on the world stage as they head into the 2025 World Distance Championships.

For the young NZ team, the main focus is clear - to compete with determination and aim for first place, with the ultimate goal of bringing home the gold medal.

Raka says the trip offers much more than just paddling. It’s an opportunity for team members to bond and experience Brazil’s culture and beauty.

“Ko te mea nui mōku me te tīma hoki, kia whai i tēra whiwhinga tuatahi, kia mauria mai tērā mētara koura. Engari hoki, kia tūtaki i ngā mea, i ngā wheako pai rawa atu. Arā, ki a Christ the Redeemer, ki a Sugarloaf Mountain, me ērā mahi tino pai rawa atu.”