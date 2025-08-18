Tā Tumu’s last great battle - the return of Tongariro

The ariki of Tūwharetoa, Sir Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII, is calling for the return of Tongariro National Park and other taonga to Māori.

The ariki of Tūwharetoa, Sir Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII, is calling for the return of Tongariro National Park and other taonga to Māori.

He says the tuku of the area to the Crown by his ancestor Horonuku in the 1880s has not been received or treated the way it was intended.

In an exclusive interview with The Hui, Tā Tumu says the intention of the tuku was “to bring our people together, to bring the Crown and Māoridom together.”

“But also to ensure that the Tongariro Maunga was well protected. And by doing that, the Crown wasn’t in support at that time in his request. So they declared the National Park over the taonga.”

In 1894, Tongariro National Park was established – the first for Aotearoa, and only the fourth such park in the world.

Tongariro. Photo: File.

The Crown then began a process whereby the scale of the original 2,640-hectare tuku became a 25,000-hectare land block vested solely in the Crown.

As a result, the authority of Ngāti Tūwharetoa over their involvement, guardianship, and protection of their taonga was, and continues to be, greatly reduced.

In 1993, the park became the first area to be inscribed on the World Heritage List under the revised criteria describing cultural landscapes. Tā Tumu was part of those discussions.

He says the iwi of the region recognise that the area is important to the whole country.

“Its importance is for the motu, so our responsibility is beyond our tribal rohe.”

“We can just look out the window at this World Heritage site that we’re trying to make sure is protected appropriately. And this is where the Crown has a role to play if the maunga is returned. You know, the tuku has been achieved, not only for Tūwharetoa, but for all the other iwi as well. And the aspiration is that the Crown will actually support and facilitate.”

Tā Tumu says despite repeated attempts to discuss their aspirations, the Crown has been unresponsive.

“The relationship has never improved, if I can put it that way. It’s a tono that we continually bring forward in the hope that the Crown will, at some stage, do what’s right ... Doing what’s right is about working collectively for the benefit of our people. The unity with the Crown and with our people, it will never change.”

But he continues to believe they will find a way forward.

“I have to say yes, as difficult as it might be at this stage. But the Crown is there not only for itself, for Parliament, but also for the people. It has a role in that area. Tūwharetoa and the other iwi will continue to pursue what is appropriate for the maunga. And hopefully, at some stage, the Crown will concede. And agree to work together with Tūwharetoa. The Prime Minister was due to travel here to touch base, but I haven’t seen him yet.”

He has been “disappointed” by the current government’s attitude to Te Tiriti.

Tā Tumu, who is in his eighties, has been unwell. “I had a fall some time ago. The results of that fall are still with me. In other words, the pain continues.”

He believes the battle for Tongariro will be his last great fight.

The ariki says if the Crown refuses to engage, they will head to the courts.