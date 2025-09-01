Tama Waipara farewells Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival after seven years at the helm

Founded in 2019, Tairāwhiti Arts Festival showcases the stories, talent and spirit of the rohe. Tama Waipara bids farewell with one final performance.

For the past seven years, Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival has illuminated the East Coast with waiata, pūrākau and mahi toi, bringing the rohe’s rich stories to life.

Founded in 2019, the festival was established to celebrate the distinct whakapapa, creativity, and identity of Te Tai Rāwhiti. At the heart of it all has been Tama Waipara, the festival’s Chief Executive and Artistic Director, who will step down from his role this year.

“The festival is and has always been about celebrating where we are in our place in Te Tai Rāwhiti. It’s about our whakapapa to that whenua and bringing alive the pūrākau and pakiwaitara of our rohe.”

Waipara (Ruapani, Rongowhakaata, Ngāti Porou) has led the festival’s creative direction since its inception. His final act in the role will be a one-off live performance on the festival’s opening night.

“Ko taku tū whakamutunga o tēnei whetiwara, nō reira anei [taku] koha ki te kāinga,” he says.

“Ahakoa ka haere au ki ngā mahi hou kei Pōneke, kei Te Whanganui a Tara, ko taku ngākau, ko taku manawa, kei roto i Te Tai Rāwhiti mō ake tonu atu.”

He whetiwara whakahirahira mō Te Tai Rāwhiti

From live concerts to theatre performances, to sculptures, poetry, and workshops, the festival showcases some of the region’s best artistic talents.

One of the highlights is Te Ara i Whiti, a crowd favourite featuring an interactive light trail that lights up the riverbanks of Kelvin and Marina Parks with new installations by ten ringatoi, inspired by the theme ‘Ō Mātou Tūmanako – Our Dreams.’

The festival continues to draw in both veterans and rising stars of the arts world.

This year’s special guests include Annie Crummer, who will perform for the first time alongside her father, Pacific music legend Papa Will Crummer.

“I’m very excited about Annie Crummer coming, who’s a dear friend and inspiration, really, not just for me but for the nation. And for many, actually, she held our reo aloft in song when it wasn’t heard that often on the radio and on TV,” Waipara adds.

“There’s also the connections she has with the place, you know, Rarotonga ki Te Tai Rāwhiti, through Takitimu.”

Te Ara i Whiti 2024 🎨 Te Whare Tangata by Melanie Tangaere Baldwin 📸 Jordan Perry Posted by Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival on Saturday, November 9, 2024

Ko te amorangi ki mua, ko te hāpai ō ki muri

Despite being the public face of the festival, Waipara has always focused on platforming others.

“As long as I’ve been doing this. I have never performed.”

“But it’s always been, my opinion and stance, that my job is to advocate and to promote others to have that opportunity to stand and to showcase their art forms.”

At its core, the festival is about celebrating local Tairāwhiti artists in their own community.

“It’s about honouring and uplifting our artists and really giving them the platform they deserve,” Waipara explains.

“Many of them are used to being all over the world and doing brilliant things there, but actually to have a place at home where they can sing their song and shine their light - that’s what our festival’s for.”

For Waipara, the vision has always been rooted in community.

“He mea nui [kia] kite te hapori nei tā i tā rātau momo i roto i ngā mahi toi.”

“To have that exchange between artists, community, that they know who they are within the works, that they see themselves, that they feel alive, that they feel visible.”

Waipara says the opening night concert, TE KATOA, is a way of giving back. He’ll be joined by special guests Maisey Rika, Tyna Keelan, Kirsten Te Rito, and Raiha Moetara.

“It’s an opportunity for me to give back. A fundraising event for the festival, community, and whānau to say thank you for supporting and trusting me in this role, for being involved, and a tribute to the place that inspired this very album.”

The festival will take place from September 26 to October 5, featuring a mix of free and ticketed events.