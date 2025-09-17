Te Arikinui to attend Toitū Te Reo Māori language festival in Hastings

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po is set to attend this year’s Toitū Te Reo Māori language festival, announced by the organisers early this morning.

The theme for this year’s festival is based on Te Arikinui’s maiden speech at this year’s koroneihana, “Titiro Whakaroto - Look Within”.

“Her words were poignant, and they were powerful. Te Arikinui spoke of a new direction to achieve transformational change and Mana Motuhake, and of no longer allowing external forces to hinder us,” said festival founder, Dr Jeremy Tātere MacLeod.

“It is her support, alongside Sir Tīmoti’s lifelong aspiration to see te reo Māori flourish, that anchors Toitū Te Reo as a movement of enduring significance.”

Last year, she served as the Tumu Kairangi alongside Tā Timoti Kāretu, signalling her ongoing support for language revitalisation.

“It not only demonstrates her commitment, it inspires us all to keep the kaupapa alive,” added MacLeod.

Toitū Te Reo Māori language festival founder and convenor, Dr Jeremy Tātere MacLeod. Photo: supplied.

The two-day festival will feature street celebrations, including free concerts, presentations, expo areas, and wānanga, filling the Hastings CBD. There will also be a ticketed symposium programme, featuring two spaces: Rangimamao (full immersion in te reo Māori) and Pūmotomoto (entirely in English).

The symposium will tackle some of the biggest issues facing te reo Māori in 2025, including the impact of artificial intelligence, sustaining te reo in the home, addressing elitism and accessibility, exploring neurodiversity and language acquisition, and more.

“After two years of relentless attacks on te reo Māori, many across the motu feel drained - energy, passion, and commitment have been eroded. This year’s kaupapa creates space to reset and renew, to look within, block out the noise, and bring fresh thinking.

“The renaissance of te reo Māori was led not by policy but by people who cared enough to fight for it. Now is the time to look within, to open hearts and open minds, and to face the real issues for our reo.”

The event will be held from 13 to 14 November 2025 in Hastings, bringing together event partners Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc., Te Mātāwai, Ngāti Kahungunu Rūnanga Arts & Culture Board, and Hastings District Council, alongside special guests, media, and members of the public.