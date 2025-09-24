Kawa set for tangihanga of Tā Tumu

In keeping with tikanga, the office of the Ariki o Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Kapua Whakapipi Trust, has outlined the kawa and arrangements for the tangihanga of Te Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII at Waihī, Tūrangi.

The proceedings will take place at Tapeka Marae, Waihī, beginning Friday, September 26.

Manuhiri are asked to register and park at Hīrangi Marae or Tūrangitukua Park, Hīrangi Rd, Tūrangi, from where buses will transfer them to Waihī Marae for the pōwhiri. Transport will continue until the completion of the welcome.

Parking/Shuttle map for Tā Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII tangihanga. Photo: Te Kapua Whakapipi Trust.

Morning proceedings will begin at 9 am, with manuhiri asked to gather at the carpark from 7.30 am. Afternoon proceedings start at 1 pm, with visitors expected from 11.30 am.

On Friday morning, proceedings are reserved for Te Tai Rāwhiti, with the afternoon for Te Arawa and tūmuaki o te Hāhi Rātana, Manuao Te Kohamutunga Tamou.

On Saturday morning, Tauranga Moana and Mataatua Waka will be welcomed, followed in the afternoon by Taranaki, Takitimu, and iwi from across the motu.

On Sunday, the final day for the public to visit Waihī Marae before the rā nehu, the morning is reserved for Ngāi Tahu, with the afternoon for Te Tai Tokerau and all remaining iwi.

On Monday, September 29, the rā nehu for Te Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII will take place as a private affair. Details of his final resting place have not been made public.

Te Kapua Whakapipi Trust reminds manuhiri to respect the kawa of Waihī Marae:

Wear weather-appropriate clothing and shoes.

No filming, photography, or livestreaming is permitted.

The marae is vaping, smoking, and alcohol-free.

If you are feeling māuiui, please remain at home.

Those attending are to represent themselves only, not political parties or agendas.

At the request of the whānau, there will be no special livestream of Tā Tumu’s tangihanga, and media will not be present at the marae.