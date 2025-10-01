Former MP, TV personality and Waka leader acknowledged with Kings honours

Dover Samuels, Suzy Cato and Joe Conrad are among the New Zealanders recognised in this year’s King’s Honours.

Former government minister Dover Samuels has been appointed a Companion of the King’s Service Order (KSO) for his service as a Member of Parliament.

Samuels first entered Parliament as a list MP in 1996 and went on to represent Te Tai Tokerau. He served as Minister of Māori Affairs following Labour’s 1999 election win.

He attributes his achievements to his whānau and community.

“Me mihi atu au ki taku whānau, aku hapū e rua, Ngāti Rēhia me Ngāpuhi, Ngāpuhi whānui tonu me Ngāti Kura. Nā rātou nei tēnei kaupapa i tīmata mai. Horekau au i mōhio i anga atu au ki hea”

“Kei te muramura tonu rātou ā rātou tūmanako me ā rātou hiahia. Ahakoa ahau e mea atu,kua kaumātua kē au. E mea ana ngā kaumātua pēnā e tū tonu ana te rākau e tū tonu ana te tangata.”

TV personality Suzy Cato, who fronted the children’s TV show You and Me, which aired 2000 episodes and incorporated te reo Māori in the early 1990s, says her upbringing informed her use of te reo.

“Having grown up in Kaikohe and having been immersed in te reo up there, it felt quite normal, and I think we took it for granted. That this, I didn’t realise the impact that te reo and a programme like You & Me would have.”

Joe Conrad has been recognised for his leadership in the revival and maintenance of traditional waka. He captains the waka taua Ngātokimatawhaorua, which sits at Waitangi.

In accepting the honour, he acknowledged his mentors, former captains of Ngātokimatawhaorua and waka building and navigation master, the late Tā Hekenukumai Puhipi.

“E taimaha ana kia tae mai ki konei, nā te mea horekau au i tino mōhio ko te whiwhi ahau i tēnei taonga pēnei te teitei.

“Ā te wā ka timata haere te whakaaro ki roto i a au, ko te mea nui pea ki ngā kōrero e kōrerongia e koe, mō tātou te iwi Māori, mā tōku iwi anō o Te Aupōuri me te kaupapa waka.”

“Nō te mea, tēnei waka tūpuna ō tātou, Ngātokimatawhaorua e noho mai nā ki roto o Waitangi, ki reira ka tō te kākano ki roto i a au.”