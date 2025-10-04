‘Haere mai, everyone is welcome’: An open invitation to experience kotahitanga on a mar

This article was first published by RNZ

Three Hawke’s Bay marae are opening their doors to the public to experience marae-life this weekend.

“All whānau” near and far have the opportunity to immerse themselves in activities and traditions well-known to te ao Māori, with Matahiwi, Mangaroa, and Omāhu marae hosting.

Marei Apatu, Te Kaihautu o Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, said the three marae are welcoming everyone with open arms.

“Whoever you are, if you’d like to be welcomed on to a marae to experience marae life, this is your chance.

“Whether you’re from the marae or not, whether you’re Māori or not, it doesn’t matter - the point of these open days is that they are for everyone. Haere mai - everyone is welcome.”

There is no registration needed, just show up to the 10am powhiri at either Matahiwi or Mangaroa on Saturday, 4 October, or Omāhu on Sunday, 5 October.

And there are no worries if people miss the powhiri, they can still rock up at anytime of the day, Apatu said.

“Don’t be nervous about coming. You will be welcomed and guided through the kawa - the marae protocols. We hope people who are very familiar with visiting marae will also come to tautoko (support) those less familiar.

“Sometimes people worry they’ll get the protocols wrong but the whole point of these open days is to make people feel comfortable, so leave any worries at home.”

Each of the three marae will run their own programme that includes an introduction to the stories of the wharenui (meeting house), activities for children, and kai.

The marae will open until 3pm but people can respectfully come and go at anytime.

About the marae

As well as cultural significance, Matahiwi, Mangaroa, and Omahu marae are among the most historic sites in Te Matau-a-Māui, Hawke’s Bay.

All three marae are affiliated to Ngāti Kahungunu iwi and connect to the waka Takitimu.

Aramanu Ropiha of Matahiwi marae said the open day is an opportunity for the people of their marae to enjoy a day of kotahitanga (togetherness) as it is for the wider community.

“Please bring the whole whānau - children and grandparents especially - to experience this day of learning and fun activities,” she said.

Matahiwi marae belongs to Ngāti Hāwea, Ngāti Hori and Ngāti Kautere hapū. It is located on Lawn Road in Clive.

Mangaroa marae is on Raukawa Road, Bridge Pa. Ngāti Pōporo and Ngāti Rahunga are its hapū.

Thompson Hokianga of Mangaroa said their marae is beautiful for manuhiri (visitors) to go to.

The Kōhanga Reo is also on the 1.65 acre block of land.

Reverend Zhane Tiopira Tāhau of Omāhu Marae said people would have driven by Omāhu on Korokipo Road many times therefore, this is their chance to be welcomed on.

“A lot of people came to the marae for the first time during Cyclone Gabrielle and we hope to see all those people and everyone else at our open day - haere mai, haere mai, haere mai.”

A koha, or small donation, is accepted.

By Emma Andrews and Henare te Ua of RNZ