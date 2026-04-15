Voice of the North: Iwi march as council confirms new members of Māori committee

Despite heated debate over iwi representation, the Far North District Council has voted to retain mana whenua voting rights on its committees

Despite heated debate over iwi representation, iwi took to the streets of Kaikohekohe on Wednesday in a show of solidarity for mana whenua.

The council’s special general meeting was called to appoint new members to the Māori strategic partnerships committee, Te Kuaka, following an interview about a week ago on The Duncan Garner Podcast, where ACT-backed councillor Davina Smolders used the platform to challenge the democratic accountability of unelected members.

In response, iwi leaders transformed the routine appointment of Mane Tahere and Wallace Rivers, representing the iwi collective Te Kahu o Taonui, into a broader reaffirmation of their place at the table.

Ultimately, the Far North District Council voted unanimously to maintain the status quo, upholding the voting rights of iwi representatives and protecting the council’s partnership model.

Further supporting the move, crowds gathered in Kaikohe, carrying banners and chanting, with a clear message that Māori must have a voice at the council table.

As one banner read, “Me whai reo te Māori ki te tēpu o Te Kaunihera ā-Rohe o Te Hiku o Te Ika.”

Ngāti Wai leader Aperahama Edwards told the crowd the principle was simple.

“As the first law of this land, you do not make decisions about people without them. You do not speak for others when they can speak for themselves. Te Kuaka creates space for that.”

The meeting itself was procedural, a special session to confirm new appointments to Te Kuaka, the council’s Māori strategic partnership committee.

The political context surrounding it meant the decision carried far wider weight.

New appointee, Mane Tahere, pushed back on claims iwi representatives lacked democratic legitimacy.

“Every iwi chair here has been elected into their own respective roles democratically. Our iwi are not just cultural leaders, they are major economic contributors to the region.” he said.

Far North Mayor, Moko Tepania, acknowledged the scale of support, describing the turnout as humbling.

“For me, I’m humbled… to mihi to my iwi who have come out in droves to support me and those of us at the council.”

The show of unity followed comments by councillor Davina Smolders, who argued on The Duncan Garner Podcast that the council had “lost the plot” by granting voting rights to unelected iwi representatives.

“One of the committees I’m on, there’s 15 hapū and iwi representatives and there’s six elected members…" She said on Garner’s podcast.

She further explained that point to the meeting on Wednesday.

“They are not intended to exercise the same decision-making authority as elected members. So if we move into that structure, the lines blur.”

Her remarks have echoed wider national debates about co-governance and local democracy with it being descirbed as ‘race-baiting’, concerns also raised in earlier coverage about whether the Far North District Council was being unfairly targeted for its partnership model, with many other councils around the country who have similar models.

Mayor Tepania dismissed the criticism as a distraction.

“It’s kind of grating nē? It’s a waste of time and energy… Those who want to do that, don’t come and irritate these ears. They’ll just block your kōrero out.”

Far North councillor, Hilda Halkyard-Harawira, said the need to continually defend Māori representation remained frustrating.

“It’s tough that people are still asking us to justify our value and our aroha.”

Support for Te Kuaka extended beyond just councillors, with northern leaders and MP’s turning up to address the hui and the crowds gathered outside.

Norhtland Regional Coucnil chair and Te Raki Māori councillor, Pita Tipene, pointed to the historical significance of Te Tai Tokerau as the birthplace of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“This is the home where Te Tiriti o Waitangi was first signed… With reaffirmation of the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, we all benefit.”

Te Tai Tokerau MP, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, was clear, attributing opposition to misunderstanding.

“It’s fear based on ignorance, based on absolutely nothing.”

In the end, councillors voted unanimously to retain iwi voting rights on committees, a decision that reinforces the Far North’s commitment to partnership governance despite the mounting scrutiny sparked.

For Mayor Tepania, however the path forward is clear.

“My focus right now… is about getting on with our mahi.” he said.