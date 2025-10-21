New Kaipara Mayor Jonathan Larsen faces vote recount challenge from Snow Tane

Dargaville's Snow Tane is 21 votes behind new Mayor Jonathan Larsen and is seeking a vote recount. Photo: NZME.

Would-be Kaipara mayor Snow Tane is seeking a vote recount.

Tane is just 21 votes behind incoming new mayor Jonathan Larsen after Friday’s local election results.

Dargaville’s Tane has 3117 mayoral votes, compared with Topuni’s Larsen on 3138 votes.

Matakohe’s Dr Jason Smith, who achieved 3081 votes, has confirmed he won’t be seeking a mayoral vote recount. He was 57 votes behind Larsen, 36 votes behind Tane.

Tane confirmed this afternoon (SUBS: October 20) his team will be lodging an application for a judicial vote recount in the Whangārei District Court before the end of today (SUBS: Monday October 20).

Newly-voted-in Larsen will be completely knocked out of Kaipara District Council (KDC) if Tane’s mayoral vote challenge is successful, as he stood for the top job only, whereas Tane also stood as a ward councillor.

Tane is already a shoo-in as one of three Kaipara District Council (KDC) Wairoa General Ward councillors. He topped the ward’s vote with 33.4% of its electors voting for him. He has 2443 votes from the ward’s 7306 electors – almost 1000 votes ahead of next nearest contender Dargaville’s Joesephine (SUBS: correct) Nathan’s 1444 votes.

He said exercising the opportunity to have a judge decide whether there were grounds for a mayoral vote recount and then have that go ahead if so as part of the local election’s democratic processes.

Tane said he believed he would have stronger opportunity to bring about a more inclusive approach to the council table if he was mayor.

Tane said there had been email exchange between himself and Larsen after Friday’s final results came out.

New Kaipara Mayor Jonathan Larsen. Photo: Susan Botting.

He had congratulated Larsen on his achievement.

Tane said today he still saw himself as a mayoral hopeful.

Meanwhile, Whakapirau’s Mark Vincent will also lodge a judicial vote recount in Whangārei District Court tomorrow (SUBS: Tuesday October 21) and Maungaturoto’s Fiona Kemp has confirmed seeking a vote recount was “not off the table” after missing out on a seat by three votes.

KDC’s 58.4% election voter turnout was the fifth highest in New Zealand’s local election.

And its Wairoa General Ward 61.6% voter turnout was Northland’s highest.

Who’s in and out in this three-seat ward will potentially shift if Tane becomes mayor.

Dargaville’s Gordon Lambeth has won the ward’s third seat with 1345 votes.

Larsen confirmed after the election Lambeth will be his deputy mayor.

Tangiteroria’s Jan Beatty on 1334 votes is fourth-ranked and would become part of the council if Tane becomes mayor.

But, based on the current ward line-up with him in it still, she is just 11 votes behind Lambeth.

Beatty said she would not be seeking a vote recount.

Fifth-ranked outgoing KDC Māori Ward councillor Dargaville’s Pera Paniora meanwhile is 27 votes behind Lambeth.

Based on current final results, Paniora also said she would not be seeking a vote recount.

Nathan said it was challenging with so much uncertainty over recounts.

She’d been expecting her council induction today, but this hadn’t happened because of the situation.

And she was unable to sort out what was happening with her work situation until the matter was sorted.

Meanwhile in Otamatea General Ward, Maungaturoto’s Mike Schimanski (820 votes) and Denise Rogers (742 votes) are its new two incumbents.

But Vincent has 740 votes, Kemp 739 votes.

Whakapirau's Mark Vincent has missed out on a third term representing KDC's Otamatea area by two votes and is seeking a recount. Photo: Susan Botting.

Vincent’s two-vote loss is Kaipara’s smallest vote margin.

Kemp, who has chaired Northland’s Joint Climate Change Adaptation Committee for three years and is a board member on the Northland Conservation Board, said she was talking with her people before deciding whether to proceed with seeking a vote recount.

Kaipara’s uncertainty has seen Northland’s first proposed all-councils pōwhiri scheduled for Wednesday (SUBS: October 23) at Waitangi Treaty Grounds postponed.

Senior electoral officer Dale Ofsoske said there were two options for those wishing to challenge final election results.

The first was to apply to the district court for a judicial recount within three working days of the final results being declared.

This would mean by Wednesday this week (SUBS: October 23).

Ofsoske said the second option was to apply to the district court for a judicial inquiry within 21 days of the declaration. This would have to be done by Friday November 7, where “only specific grounds can be investigated”.

He said seeking a judicial inquiry was a serious matter, which he’d seen happen only once in his 40-year election services career.

He said it was the district court that determined if either option proceeded.

There was a deposit of $750 required for each. This could be refunded at the judge’s discretion.