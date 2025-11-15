Ōtara rangatahi lead digital solution to school costs

Culture and talent on display from Ōtara rangatahi at the launch of the NZ SchoolHive Marketplace website.

Ōtara rangatahi have built a digital platform making school essentials more affordable for families.

The NZ School Hive Marketplace, launched Monday at the Ōtara Music and Arts Centre (OMAC), is a youth-led website where whānau can buy and sell second-hand school uniforms, shoes and learning essentials.

The initiative was developed by Community Builders NZ Trust and the Ōtara Youth Hub (ETL Global Ambassadors) with support from the Spark Foundation and Unitec Institute of Technology.

Terangi Parima, CEO of Community Builders NZ Trust, said the School Hive project was “dreamed up right here in Ōtara, the home of the brave”.

Members of the Ōtara youth hub stand together during the project’s launch at Ōtara Music and Arts Centre, where they introduced their youth-led platform for affordable school essentials.

The idea took shape when Ōtara youth from the ETL Global Travel and Leadership Programme travelled to Turkey earlier this year for the Istanbul Youth Summit 2025.

The project, pitched at the summit, won Best Social Project.

Hazel Valor and Akavi Ngatua were part of the youth ambassadors in Turkey.

Ngatua said many parents struggle with the “crazy cost” of getting children ready for school.

“They can’t afford uniforms, shoes or stationery, things that help students feel confident and ready to learn,” he said.

“Those pressures affect attendance, wellbeing and a child’s sense of belonging.”

Valor said the website offered an online space where families can buy, sell or swap second-hand uniforms.

“It’s practical, affordable and connects families through shared resources rather than letting good items go unused.”

Community leaders Karl Tusini-Rex and Taitosaua William (Bill) Peace attended the NZ School Hive Marketplace launch, acknowledging the young people behind the project and the local organisations that helped bring the marketplace to life

Ngatua and Valor said the name School Hive symbolises teamwork and unity, a beehive where families share resources, reduce waste and cut barriers to education through manaakitanga and tautoko.

After returning home, the group turned their idea into reality with the help of three Unitec students.

Arishay Reddy (21), Quinton Gillanders (26) and Krijesh Karki (22), the project was about more than code.

“Growing up in New Zealand, I experienced hardship myself, so I connected pretty well to this project,” Reddy said.

The trio, who coded the website from scratch as part of their degree project, are encouraging locals to give it a go.

Krijesh Karki (22), Arishay Reddy (21) and Quinton Gillanders (26) helped develop the code for the NZ School Hive Marketplace, saying the project was about more than software and focused on supporting local families.

Karl Tusini-Rex, board member at Tangaroa College, said the website was a practical response to families’ financial pressure and he would look at partnering with School Hive.

“I can push it out through our notice boards and Facebook pages so parents know where to find affordable uniforms.”

Among those acknowledged at the launch was Taitosaua William (Bill) Peace, Chief Executive of OLOA and co-founder of the Agape Foundation Trust, which helped fund nine Ōtara youth to get their passports and travel to Istanbul.

“One of the key reasons our kids don’t want to go to school is they don’t have a uniform or stationery,” Peace said. “The solution lies with them. Our role as the older community is to support, not take over.”

He believes the platform’s potential extends beyond Ōtara.

“I’ve worked across South Auckland from Ōtāhuhu to Franklin. This could go national.”

Manukau Ward Councillor Lotu Fuli said the project was a powerful example of grassroots innovation.

“Over the years the local board has supported the Ōtara Youth Hub and Community Builders Trust,” she said.

“We’re seeing the fruits of that support. It’s community-led, youth-driven and really awesome.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.