Man arrested after police seize 820 kg of stolen pounamu

Police have seized 820 kilograms of stolen pounamu in Dunedin on Monday after executing a search warrant.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for obstruction, with him already making an appearance in Dunedin District Court. He is now released on bail, with charges relating to the pounamu being considered.

Te Rūnanga o Makaawhio chairman Paul Madgwick said Ngāti Māhaki were grateful for the swift response of police to the ongoing theft of their taonga.

“Ngāi Tahu has had the sale and supply of pounamu, online and within the community, brought to their attention. A complaint to police in this case resulted in the current inquiry being conducted in Dunedin.

“This complaint was made due to the person brazenly parading our stolen pounamu as if they have a right to help themselves to it – they don’t, and we are working closely with the Police to prevent further theft of our taonga.”

Detective Sergeant Jesse Thomson said police were proud to have worked alongside West Coast hapū.

“This seizure of Pounamu is a great result by our team, who acted quickly to prevent the on supply of the stolen pounamu.

“We want to send a clear message that Police will not tolerate this type of offending and will hold anyone who engages in this behaviour to account.”

Carvers are being warned to question the stone’s provenance; if it is not authenticated by Ngāi Tahu Pounamu, it may be stolen.

“Anyone who is unsure of the rules around pounamu gathering, or has pounamu in their possession and is unclear about ownership, whether they’re the general public or have Ngāi Tahu whakapapa, is urged to reach out to the local Rūnanga or Ngāi Tahu Pounamu to understand what is permissible,” said Madgwick.

Under the Pounamu (Ngāi Tahu) Vesting Act 1997, pounamu is the property of Ngāi Tahu.

Public fossicking for pounamu is only permitted on West Coast beaches, and any pieces taken must be small enough to carry in one hand. Ngāi Tahu whānau can fossick in rivers, but only with a collection permit from the local kaitiaki rūnanga.