Kiwi being held in ICE detention faces another 6 weeks in facility before new hearing

NZ citizen and US resident, Everlee Wihongi, has been detained for three weeks. Photo: supplied.

I whakaputahia tēnei ātikara e RNZ.

A New Zealand woman who is being held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the US will spend another six weeks in a detention facility awaiting her next hearing with a judge.

Everlee Wihongi was taken into ICE detention when she was re-entering the US on 10 April following a family holiday in New Zealand.

Her family said they do not know why she was being held as she was travelling on a Green Card and they are all US citizens. Wihongi had a historic conviction for possession of marijuana that had been dealt with more than 10 years ago.

Her mother, Betty Wihongi, said her daughter was pretty upset when the judge set the recall date for 10 June, meaning a further six weeks in ICE detention.

The family had been searching for a skilled lawyer and said they have not had any assistance from New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Betty Wihongi said they have now retained a lawyer.

Nā RNZ.